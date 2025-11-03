ROBBINS BROTHERS CELEBRATES ITS RETURN TO PASADENA IN STYLE WITH A SOIREE FOR THE COMMUNITY

Robbins Brothers Fine Jewelers New Prototype Showroom

A sparkling homecoming is in store as the iconic jeweler unveils its new prototype showroom with a grand opening bash for the community

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robbins Brothers Fine Jewelers will debut its new state-of-the-art prototype showroom with a grand soiree for the community, celebrating its historic homecoming and over a century of legacy. The dazzling new destination (located at 587 E. Colorado Blvd) will begin its week-long celebration with the main event taking place on Saturday, November 15th starting at 10 AM. The extravaganza will continue through November 21st.To kick off the festivities, Robbins Brothers will be offering 25% off everything, inclusive of special prices on top sellers, doorbuster deals, as well as daily prizes and giveaways. To further the excitement, the first fifty guests in line will receive a vintage key that unlocks diamonds and glam from the secret vault.Featuring a red carpet and carriage display, gold dusted pancakes from Pancake Avenue LA, signature drinks from Drift Coffee, Gone Bananas banana bread, hand-crafted cookies from Projects by Claudia, tray passed champagne, live music, magicians, and photos from Hollywood Photo Booth, it’s sure to be a spectacular event—and a perfect way to usher in the holiday season.With a keen focus on community, the majestic space will continue to host other local vendors and businesses for pop-up activations, reflecting the brand’s commitment to becoming a true partner in the city.For those who love architecture and history, the majestic space—which was built in 1928, is a historic landmark in Pasadena’s Playhouse District. With its grandeur and elegance, the space includes a regal first-floor entrance featuring soaring 30-foot coffered ceilings with exquisite chandeliers and wall murals. It also plays host to beautiful murals painted by Impressionist Artist Alson S. Clark in the early 20s.With Pasadena at the heart of their history, this exquisite venue serves as a nod to the past, while also celebrating Robbins Brothers’ legendary commitment to service and craftsmanship. The new location will feature state-of-the-art diamond viewing rooms, designer boutiques, a master jeweler for in-house repairs, customization, and cleaning, and a welcoming VIP hospitality lounge.Specializing in lab-grown and natural diamonds, bespoke designer jewelry, watches, and reviving precious heirlooms, Robbins Brothers Fine Jewelers is unprecedented with its quality, guarantees, and dedication to building lasting relationships with their clientele. With a deep understanding of today’s modern shopper and a heartfelt commitment to fostering a sense of family, their legacy reflects a brand that’s there not only for the everyday moments but for life’s biggest milestones.Stay Connected with Robbins Brothers: https://www.robbinsbrothers.com/pasadena and follow them on Instagram @robbinsbrothers and TikTok @robbinsbrothersjewelersMedia Only| Photo credit courtesy of Robbins Brothers Fine JewelersMedia Contacts:Kasey@marquepublicrelations.comJen@marquepublicrelations.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.