PickTheBank and Lidion Bank Announce Higher EUR Deposit Rates

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PickTheBank , the European savings platform, in partnership with Malta-based Lidion Bank, today announced higher euro-denominated fixed-term deposit rates available via the PickTheBank platform. Effective immediately, 3- and 6-month EUR deposits are 2.20% (previously 2.00%), while 9-month to 5-year EUR terms earn 2.25% (previously 2.00%).The increases come despite the ECB's 2025 policy rate reduction, providing European savers with more attractive short- and medium-term options. USD and GBP terms on the platform remain competitive, with USD up to 3.80% and GBP up to 3.35% (depending on tenor)."Over the past two years, banks have been reducing interest rates on savings accounts and deposits from their peak in 2023 and early 2024. The current increase in interest rates signals a stabilization of the market at present levels. We are observing an upward-sloping savings interest rate curve offered by many banks, which means that higher interest rates are offered for longer terms. This suggests that banks no longer expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to cut rates significantly and that they prioritize long-term liquidity over the prospect of borrowing at slightly lower rates in the future," said Alexander Gromov, CEO of PickTheBank.About the PickTheBank savings platformPickTheBank gained popularity as a fixed deposit and savings account comparison engine , collecting what is the largest database of savings accounts and fixed deposit interest rates in Europe (1000+ banks across 25 countries).PickTheBank's savings platform, launched in cooperation with Lidion Bank, enables individuals to apply for and manage savings directly on the platform.About Lidion BankLidion Bank is a Maltese digital bank focused on serving businesses. Deposits are held with Lidion Bank, regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and covered by the Maltese Depositor Compensation Scheme up to €100,000 per depositor. Through PickTheBank’s platform, customers can compare offers, apply online, and manage their savings without paperwork or branch visits.Key Highlights:Rates up to 3.8% (USD), 3.35% (GBP), 2.25% (EUR)Fixed-term deposits with multiple maturitiesAvailable to EU residentsFully online application via PickTheBankEU depositor protection includedFor more information, visit https://pickthebank.eu

