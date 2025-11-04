Programmers.io Maintains Inc. 5000 and Dallas 100™ Rankings for Fourth Year Running

Leading IBM i and IBM Z modernization firm Programmers.io earns Inc. 5000 and Dallas 100™ honors for the fourth year, reflecting growth and client success.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Programmers.io, a global technology company specializing in IBM i and IBM Z modernization solutions, announced today their inclusion on the Inc. 5000 and Dallas 100™ lists for the fourth consecutive year in a row.

The Inc. 5000 and Dallas 100 awards, respectively, represent the list of the top fastest-growing private companies across America and the Dallas-Ft. Worth regions. The purpose of both lists is to highlight companies that show impressive growth, adaptability, and creativity amidst economic uncertainty and intense competition. Companies are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth over 3 years, from 2021 to 2025.

Programmers.io meets these criteria by being headquartered in Coppell, TX and demonstrating a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 365%. Companies featured on the Dallas 100™ list must also maintain a character deemed satisfactory, with judgement determined solely at the discretion of Dallas 100™.

Anshul Choudhry, Founder and President of Programmers.io, reflects on the longstanding recognition as attributed to the company’s relationship-first focus.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row is a reflection of the long-term partnerships we’ve built with our clients.” states Anshul, “Our growth is driven by helping organizations modernize legacy systems, extend their technical capabilities, and achieve tangible business outcomes they can measure.”

Company Growth and Milestones

The company’s growth trajectory is expected to continue as they steadily invest in new talent and better ways to serve their clients. Programmers.io holds educational programs for new and experienced developers alike, nurturing talent for skills such as AI/ML, RPG, COBOL, SQL, and integrated variants. These educational efforts have even gained Programmers.io industry recognition from leaders such as IBM – with their internship program featured prominently in the IBM Power Skills Academy.

Further updates from the last few years include extended capabilities for IBM Z, as well as an expanded suite of IBM i solutions designed to support full enterprise modernization and AI integration. Strategic investments continue through the addition of recognized IBM i experts to the Programmers.io leadership team, driving new initiatives in education, thought leadership, and enterprise consulting across the organization.

With four consecutive years of recognition on both the Inc. 5000 and Dallas 100™ lists, Programmers.io reaffirms its commitment to continuous innovation and client success – driving strategies that help organizations evolve seamlessly with a mix of the right people, processes, and technologies to support any modernization journey.

About Programmers.io

Programmers.io is an ISO42001 and ISO27001-certified technology company that has served global Fortune 500 clients for over a decade. Boasting the world’s largest team of over 300 dedicated IBM i and IBM Z professionals, they specialize in full-service modernization, AI enablement, cloud migration, infrastructure, and automation services. They provide professional advisory across 15+ industries, and back up their projects with an industry-unique Happiness Guarantee.

