American Hindu-Jewish Congress Gala Unites Leaders to Champion Mental Health Awareness

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the lights dimmed and the music softened at the iconic Mar-a-Lago — affectionately known as “The Winter White House” — the evening’s glow remained, filled with renewed awareness, unity, and a passionate call to confront America’s growing mental-health crisis.Hosted by the American Hindu-Jewish Congress (AHJC), the gala gathered an extraordinary array of leaders, philanthropists, advocates, and innovators under one roof to champion compassion, collaboration, and advocacy for mental health and veterans’ wellbeing.Keynote speaker Lara Trump set the tone with her words of inspiration and inclusion: “This is the Winter White House — and you are the first event of the season.” Her statement underscored both the historic nature of the evening and the significance of bringing together diverse organizations and communities for a shared national purpose.Among the distinguished speakers and guests were Lynn Patton, current White House Director of Minority Outreach, who shared a deeply personal story that moved the audience and exemplified true bravery in bringing awareness to mental-health challenges; Ambassador Diana Starr, representing Veterans for America First (VFAF) and United Doctors of America, Inc. (UDA); Bridget Rasmussen, former Chief of Staff for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accompanied by Anthony Vino, entrepreneur and government-affairs specialist; Kristi Cortezano, entrepreneur and Executive Board Member of United Doctors of America, Inc.; Cygalle Dias, PR CEO representing the Opioid Awareness Foundation; and J. Bradley Hilton, Chairman of the Hilton Family Office.Reflecting on the evening, Hilton shared: “Standing alongside such inspiring leaders reminded me how collaboration, guided by science and empathy, can accelerate true healing. Together, we can build pathways of hope and well-being that strengthen every community.”The event, hosted by Dr. Arthur Kapoor and the illustrious Board of the AHJC, featured awards of distinction recognizing exceptional contributions to mental-health awareness, advocacy, and veterans’ support. The night’s conversations and connections forged new partnerships, planting seeds of collaboration that will continue beyond the gala.In his closing remarks, Dr. Arthur Kapoor, Chairman of the American Hindu-Jewish Congress, offered a powerful reflection:“Mental health awareness is not a single cause — it is a shared journey by all humanity. In this hour of division and uncertainty, we must return to the divine principles that shaped our nation. We need a return of God to this country — to restore compassion, purpose, and balance to our hearts, our families, and our communities.”As the final lights faded, the sentiment remained clear — advocacy must be transformed into action and awareness into reform. Ambassador Diana Starr expressed a heartfelt vision for the future, stating: “We look forward to the collaborations that were birthed here this day — collaborations that can change the world.” She emphasized that healing begins with cultural understanding and reform — essential elements in enhancing mental-health awareness and building bridges of empathy across communities.SpeakersDr. Kyu Rhee | Dr. Janette Nesheiwat | Dr. Michelle Stravit | Frank Bisignano | Dr. Rahul GuptaMaster of CeremoniesMehek CookeBoard MembersDr. Arthur Kapoor | Dr. Rakesh Patel | Dr. Munr Kazmir | Rajiv Malhotra (absent)Policy DirectorAnkush BhandariSpecial ThanksEvent Planner & Transportation Logistics: Paget Kirkland, Kirkland EventsThe Mar-a-Lago gathering marked a milestone — a collective commitment to restoring hope, dignity, and healing for those navigating mental-health challenges across the nation.About the American Hindu-Jewish CongressThe American Hindu-Jewish Congress (AHJC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting unity, cultural understanding, and humanitarian collaboration between faith-based communities across America and around the world.About Hilton Family OfficeHilton Family Office provides a premium family office experience—without requiring Hilton-billionaire scale wealth. Our unique model gives clients one-touch access to a network of world-class resources and multi-billion-dollar family office strategies to streamline financial decision-making.Clients benefit from a holistic approach that brings their existing advisors together as a unified team, increasing efficiency and delivering synergistic wealth-building solutions. The firm offers access to more than 150 dynamic strategies spanning tax optimization, cost reduction, wealth accumulation, generational planning, cybersecurity risk mitigation, liquidity event planning, elite concierge services, and alternative investments via exclusive private family office networks.Hilton Tax & Wealth Advisors, part of the Hilton platform, is dedicated to delivering highly personalized, advanced financial solutions traditionally reserved for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The firm provides a range of services, including Wealth Management, Advanced Tax Planning & Mitigation, Asset Protection & Legacy Planning, Business & Cash Flow Planning, Insurance & Risk Management and Benefits & Defined Benefit Planning. Please visit www.HiltonWealth.com

