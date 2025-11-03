DemerBox’s Rugged Outdoor Speakers Now Available at Select Bass Pro Shops Locations

Ultra-tough, waterproof and versatile speakers offer an outstanding gift for outdoor adventurers, backyard hosts and music lovers alike

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DemerBox , the brand behind the rugged, waterproof and versatile Bluetooth speakers made from genuine Pelican cases, is bringing its signature sound and durability to select Bass Pro Shops locations this holiday season.Known as America’s premier outdoor retailer and parent company to Cabela’s, White River Marine Group, and several of the nation’s top destination resorts, Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World is now offering DemerBox speakers at four key locations: the flagship store in Springfield, Missouri; Tampa Bay, Florida; Denham Springs, Louisiana; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.The collaboration brings DemerBox’s one-of-a-kind combination of premium sound and functional design to Bass Pro Shops customers — outdoor enthusiasts who demand products that perform as hard as they play.“Bass Pro Shops is the perfect home for DemerBox,” said Alex Keil, President of DemerBox. “Their customers share our passion for outdoor adventure, quality craftsmanship and gear that performs in any environment. Together, we’re making it easier than ever for shoppers to give — or get — the ultimate outdoor speaker this holiday season.”Built inside a genuine Pelican case, every DemerBox delivers IP67-rated waterproof, dustproof, crushproof and lockable storage, setting it apart as more than just a speaker. Each unit produces high-fidelity, crystal-clear sound while doubling as a secure, waterproof storage case for essentials like phones, keys and wallets.Additionally, DemerBox speakers are built in the USA, offer up to 40 hours of battery life, and feature built-in USB ports to become a reliable power source that charges devices on the go, making it ideal for outdoor adventures, backyard gatherings, tailgates, or days on the water.This holiday season, DemerBox DB2 ($399) delivers greater value and versatility than leading competitors and makes the perfect gift for outdoor enthusiasts, backyard entertainers and anyone who values great sound with uncompromising toughness.Shoppers are encouraged to visit Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, Tampa Bay, Denham Springs, or Myrtle Beach to experience DemerBox firsthand and find the perfect model to gift their loved ones, or themselves.###About DemerBoxDemerBox builds premium, waterproof Bluetoothspeakers known for their rugged durability, powerful sound and versatile functionality. Made from genuine Pelican™ cases, each DemerBox is proudly designed and assembled in the USA to handle whatever the outdoors throws your way with dry internal storage, device-charging capabilities and up to 40 hours of battery life. Learn more at www.demerbox.com

