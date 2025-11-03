Vein & Wellness Centers of Texas Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

The Vein & Wellness Centers of Texas team celebrates one year of patient care and growth in Coppell, TX.

This milestone isn’t just about time elapsed - it’s about every life we’ve touched, every leg that feels lighter, and every patient who has regained confidence.” — Dr. Satish Vayuvegula

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vein & Wellness Centers of Texas is proud to commemorate its first anniversary, celebrating 12 months of delivering compassionate, high-quality vein care and overall wellness support to the Dallas–Fort Worth community. Since opening its doors, the practice has distinguished itself by combining cutting-edge vein treatments with personalized, patient-focused care under the banner “Healthy Feels Good.”Over the past year, Vein & Wellness Centers of Texas has treated patients suffering from varicose veins, spider veins, restless legs, leg swelling, cramping, and other venous conditions using minimally invasive techniques such as radiofrequency ablation, laser therapy, foam sclerotherapy, and vascular pain management. The Center is located at 137 E. State Hwy 121, Building D, Suite 100, in Coppell, TX.“Reflecting on our first year, I’m deeply grateful for the trust our patients have placed in us,” said Dr. Satish Vayuvegula, MD, MS, FAVLS, DABVLM, lead physician at Vein & Wellness Centers of Texas. “This milestone isn’t just about time elapsed - it’s about every life we’ve touched, every leg that feels lighter, and every patient who has regained confidence. We remain committed to expanding access, improving outcomes, and delivering care that feels both expert and human.”Dr. Cindy Brooks, MD, who brings expertise in precision medicine and peptide therapy to the practice, added, “Being part of this team has shown me how powerful it is when wellness and vein health are approached holistically. Our goal is never simply to treat symptoms, but to help patients thrive - to restore mobility, ease discomfort, and support long-term vascular health. I look forward to building on this foundation in year two and beyond.”As Vein & Wellness Centers of Texas celebrates this milestone, the team is already preparing for the next chapter, one defined by innovation, patient empowerment, and a continued dedication to restoring confidence and comfort for every person who walks through its doors. With an unwavering belief that healthy truly feels good, the practice enters its second year with optimism, momentum, and a clear mission: to be the region’s most trusted destination for vein care and whole-person wellness.About Vein & Wellness Centers of TexasVein & Wellness Centers of Texas is a specialty clinic in Coppell, TX offering advanced, minimally invasive treatments for varicose veins, spider veins, restless legs, leg swelling, cramping, and related conditions. Led by Dr. Satish Vayuvegula and Dr. Cindy Brooks, the practice emphasizes compassionate, patient-centered care grounded in the belief that “Healthy Feels Good.”For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call 469-701-4878.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.