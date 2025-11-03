Filipino Americans own only 5% of Asian-owned firms. Dear Flor’s 100 Ways to Filipino Community aims to close the gap through mentorship and collaboration.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dear Flor Launches “100 Ways to Filipino Community” to Build the Next Generation of Filipino American Businesses

Dear Flor, the first Filipina-owned company making infused gummies with 100% Filipino flavors, today announced the launch of the 100 Ways to Filipino Community. Led by Dear Flor’s founders, the network is designed to increase the number of Filipino American businesses nationwide.

Filipino Americans are the third largest Asian community in the United States, yet own only 5% of Asian-owned businesses. In restaurants, the most visible expression of culture, Filipinos own less than 1% of Asian-owned establishments.

At the same time, Filipino Americans have one of the highest median household incomes ($106,400) and a collective buying power of $163.1 billion. The 100 Ways to Filipino Community was created to close that gap between economic strength and business ownership.

“The numbers show both a gap and an opportunity,” said Brian Velasquez Reid, co-founder and CFO of Dear Flor. “We make up nearly one-fifth of the Asian American population but own just 5% of Asian-owned firms. If we close that gap even slightly, we unlock billions in Filipino American economic potential.”

Built for founders and owners, by founders and owners, the network’s mission is to build an infrastructure to support the next wave of Filipino American businesses rooted in community, mentorship, and collaboration.

“Filipino Americans are underrepresented in business,” said Lisa Angulo Reid, co-founder and CEO of Dear Flor. “We are at a point in time where more is more—more founders, more collaboration, more ownership, more reinvestment in the Filipino American community. And when we move together, there is power.”

Membership is free and open to Filipino American founders, small-business owners, and cultural entrepreneurs across industries. Members gain access to shared knowledge, peer mentorship, and opportunities for cross-industry collaboration.

The initiative extends the impact of 100 Ways to Filipino, Dear Flor’s storytelling platform and podcast highlighting Filipino creativity and influence, moving the conversation from visibility to ownership and from stories to systems.

Membership is free and open nationwide. Founders and owners can join by visiting bit.ly/100WaysCommunity.

About Dear Flor

Dear Flor is an independent, Filipina-owned company with a simple mission: to share Filipino culture with the world, one flavor at a time. Founded by Lisa Angulo Reid and Brian Velasquez Reid, Dear Flor is the first line of cannabis gummies that are 100% vegan with 100% Filipino flavors.

Real Filipino Vibes. No trends.

Dear Flor is also the first cannabis company to sponsor a major-league sports team in the U.S. They are proud jersey sponsors of the Bay Area Breakers and the California Black Bears, two Major League Pickleball Challenger Level teams that are majority Asian-owned.

For more information, contact kumusta@dearflor.com or visit https://dearflor.com.

