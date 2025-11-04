Midwest Family Ski Resorts Commits $12M in Major Upgrades, Launches Legendary Flex 3 Pack From $79/Day This Winter

Granite Peak Ski Resort New Charlie's Sunset Studios at Lutsen Mountains Snowriver Mountain Resort

Enhanced Lodging, Expanded Dining, and State-of-the-Art Snowmaking Technology Offering Unprecedented Value and Experience Across the Midwest’s Premier Ski Areas

GRANITE PEAK, WI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest Family Ski Resorts announces a $12 million capital investment across its three properties—Lutsen Mountains, Snowriver Mountain Resort, and Granite Peak—dedicated to significant upgrades for the upcoming 2025/2026 ski season. Complementing the facility enhancements, Midwest Family Ski Resorts is also launching a new pass option that offers unprecedented value, the Legendary Flex 3 Pack. The comprehensive enhancements are designed to improve all facets of the guest experience, ranging from new upscale lodging and dining options to substantial improvements in snowmaking and on-mountain efficiency.

"Our capital reinvestment reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for our guests across all three resorts," said Charles Skinner, President and Owner of Midwest Family Ski Resorts. "From the value of the Legendary Flex 3 Pack to the luxury of new slopeside lodging and the reliability of our upgraded snowmaking, every dollar has been targeted toward exceeding guest expectations for the coming winter season."

Midwest Family Ski Resorts is kicking off the season with a focus on value and flexibility with the debut of the Legendary Flex 3 Pack. This new pass option is the best value in skiing this winter, offering three all-access tickets for as low as $79/day. The Flex 3 Pack features no blackout dates and is valid at all three Midwest Family Ski Resorts. Pass holders can purchase additional tickets at a 40% discount. Prices are set to increase on December 2, making the Fall the ideal time for skiers to purchase.

Lutsen Mountains, the largest ski area in the Midwest, is rolling out a host of high-end updates. The highly anticipated Charlie's Alpine Bistro, which opened this past summer, is now a year-round fixture, bringing back a beloved on-mountain dining spot with a new, elevated culinary experience. Adjacent to Charlie’s Alpine Bistro, Charlie’s Sunset Studios offer new, modern, alpine-inspired slopeside lodging. Additionally, the resort will debut a new two-bedroom and three-bedroom, two-bath ski-in/ski-out luxury condos this November, featuring modern finishes and premium styling. On-mountain, guests will experience faster lift loading and improved snow coverage with the installation of Axess gates on two major lifts, and improved snow coverage with major snowmaking upgrades, including the re-opening of the Moose Mountain snowmaking capabilities for the first time in several years, greatly enhancing early-season terrain access.

Snowriver Mountain Resort in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan is enhancing its accommodations with family comfort in mind. The resort is debuting two new two-bedroom, two-bath condos with kitchens within the Jackson Studios buildings. These new units are designed to be warm, welcoming spots for families, offering mountaintop views and convenient access to all resort amenities.

Granite Peak is solidifying its position as the home of Wisconsin’s longest ski season with significant investments in night operations and snow technology. The resort has installed new and enhanced lighting across the mountain. This upgrade provides better visibility and ensures a superior, safe night skiing experience after sunset. New snowmaking equipment allows the resort to make more snow, faster. This capacity ensures new terrain can open sooner and enables the resort to maintain excellent snow conditions well into the spring.

For more information, visit www.midwestfamilyskiresorts.com.

About Midwest Family Ski Resorts

Midwest Family Ski Resorts is a premier operator of three iconic ski areas in the upper Midwest: Granite Peak (WI), Lutsen Mountains (MN), and Snowriver Mountain Resort (MI). Known for their family-friendly environment and dedication to delivering unforgettable winter adventures, Midwest Family Ski Resorts offers legendary experiences across all three resorts. With a focus on exceptional service, state-of-the-art facilities, and a passion for winter sports, Midwest Family Ski Resorts properties are the go-to destinations for skiers and snowboarders of all levels throughout the Midwest.

