THE SOVEREIGN PHOENIX LAUNCHES AS THE FIRST RELIGIOUS FELLOWSHIP FOR WITCHES IN RECOVERY

Detroit-based organization offers legal protection, sacred community, and spiritually integrated recovery for witches nationwide.

The Sovereign Phoenix is here to make sure that witches in recovery never have to choose between their faith and their sobriety.” — Sunshine - Founder of The Sovereign Phoenix

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the veil thinned this Samhain, a new religious fellowship rose to life. The Sovereign Phoenix, a Detroit-based religious nonprofit, officially launched at the turning of the Pagan year to provide legally protected spiritual recovery and community for witches across the nation. Founded by Sunshine Witchski, the fellowship marks a historic step for those who have long been spiritually exiled from traditional recovery and religious spaces.

“The Sovereign Phoenix was born from a series of spirit-driven moments,” said Sunshine Witchski, Founder of The Sovereign Phoenix. “When I first started exploring what it would mean to buy a church, I did not realize Spirit was guiding me to build one instead, a spiritual sanctuary for witches in recovery. Over the past year, I have listened to hundreds of stories from witches who feel completely alone in their healing. For many of us, witchcraft is not an aesthetic. It is what keeps us sober, alive, and connected to something greater.”

A YEAR OF RESEARCH REVEALS A CRITICAL GAP

Before officially forming the organization, Witchski and her team conducted a year-long review of spiritual recovery programs, social trends, and legal frameworks. Their findings were clear: witches, pagans, and spiritually intuitive people in recovery face significant systemic exclusion. Current recovery options either silence their practices or pathologize their spiritual gifts.

Studies show that LGBTQ+ and neurodivergent individuals, groups that make up a large portion of modern witches, experience addiction at rates two to three times higher than the general population. Yet traditional religious recovery models remain dominated by Christian doctrine, while secular ones often dismiss spiritual experience as delusion or distraction.

“Our research revealed something urgent,” Witchski explained. “Witches are already recovering, but they are recovering in isolation. They are practicing rituals in secret, translating their truth into language that others will tolerate, and carrying the weight of spiritual loneliness on top of addiction. We found a gap that no one was filling, a space for witches to heal as witches.”

The team’s findings drew from diverse sources, including peer-reviewed studies on spirituality and addiction, national mental health statistics, and field research on Pagan and witchcraft communities. Reports from The Wild Hunt, Pew Research Center, and the Recovery Research Institute all confirm a steep rise in spiritual but not religious identities, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z. With over 1.5 to 2 million Americans identifying with witchcraft or Paganism, and over 45 billion views of witchcraft-related content on TikTok, the demand for spiritually safe recovery spaces is vast.

LEGAL RECOGNITION AND RELIGIOUS PROTECTION

The Sovereign Phoenix was built not only to meet this spiritual need but to defend it legally. The organization is structured as a 501(c)(3) religious nonprofit, a deliberate choice rooted in documented legal precedent affirming witchcraft and Paganism as protected faiths.

Cases such as Dettmer v. Landon (1986) and Cutter v. Wilkinson (2005) established that Wiccan and Pagan practices qualify for First Amendment protection under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA). Despite these rulings, practitioners continue to face discrimination in workplaces, treatment centers, and community spaces.

“The truth is that if I ever felt afraid to practice my craft, I would be afraid for my recovery,” Witchski said. “If witchcraft is what keeps me sober, then it must be protected as my religious practice. The Sovereign Phoenix is here to make sure that witches in recovery never have to choose between their faith and their sobriety.”

The fellowship’s religious doctrine codifies key tenets of witchcraft as sacred and central to recovery. These include daily engagement with magick and divination, communication with ancestors, ritual and spellwork as forms of healing, and full bodily and identity autonomy as spiritual principles. The Sovereign Phoenix affirms transgender, queer, and nonbinary identities as sacred manifestations of soul and recognizes reproductive choice as part of spiritual sovereignty.

A MOVEMENT ROOTED IN SPIRIT AND EVIDENCE

Cultural and social evidence further affirms the need for The Sovereign Phoenix. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show rising rates of anxiety, depression, and substance use among young adults, with LGBTQ+ youth and trauma survivors most affected. Studies on religious trauma syndrome reveal that forced detachment from one’s spiritual identity can increase relapse risk and intensify mental health struggles.

In contrast, spiritually affirming practices, including ritual, divination, and embodied meditation, have been shown to reduce trauma symptoms and promote emotional regulation. The Sovereign Phoenix integrates these findings through recovery circles that combine witchcraft’s sacred technologies with trauma-informed care and community mentorship.

“Our model is both spiritual and evidence-based,” Witchski said. “Ritual helps the nervous system regulate. Tarot helps people externalize their emotions. Ceremony helps transmute grief into meaning. These are not just spiritual beliefs. They are tools for healing.”

SERVING WITCHES NATIONWIDE

Based in Detroit, The Sovereign Phoenix serves both local and national members through virtual recovery circles, seasonal rituals, and monthly educational programs. It partners with Passenger Recovery and the Recovery Action Network of Michigan, both recognized recovery community organizations, to bridge sacred and clinical approaches. Founding members include participants from the Illuminate Unschool of Sober Witchcraft, whose contributions helped shape the organization’s core teachings.

Membership is available through TheSovereignPhoenix.com, where individuals can apply to join the fellowship, support its mission, or contribute through donations. The first official member initiations are expected in spring 2026, marking the beginning of a new lineage of ordained witches in recovery.

A BEACON IN CHALLENGING TIMES

In a nation experiencing rising religious nationalism and renewed fear toward nontraditional spiritualities, The Sovereign Phoenix offers both sanctuary and defiance. “We are not a wellness brand or a social club,” Witchski said. “We are a religious fellowship with a covenant, sacred texts, clergy formation, and rituals that honor the divine through recovery. We exist to protect witches, our faith, our healing, and our right to practice freely.”

Witchski envisions a future where temples, both physical and digital, stand as safe havens for witches in recovery across the world. “Our goal is to make sure no witch walks the path of healing alone,” she said. “This movement will outlive us. It will protect the next generation of witches who will need what we are building now.”

