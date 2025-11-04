A Culinary Dialogue: Chengdu Gastronomy Delights the Irish Palate in Dublin

Chengdu Products and Delicacy Market Lai dumpling Chengdu Products and Delicacy Market - food experience

DUBLIN, --, IRELAND, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The vibrant and spicy flavors of Sichuan cuisine met the discerning palates of Ireland yesterday at the "Chengdu Products Expanding Global Market" & Chengdu-UNESCO City of Gastronomy Promotion Event. Held at The Gibson Hotel Dublin, the event offered a sensory journey into the heart of Chengdu's culinary landscape, leaving a lasting impression on Irish business leaders, food enthusiasts, and cultural representatives.The highlight for many was the "Chengdu Products and Delicacy Market," a bustling marketplace where guests could savor authentic dishes cooked on-site by master chefs from Chengdu. From the fiery and numbing sensations of Mapo Tofu to the delicate artistry of Zhong Dumplings, the market provided an immersive taste of a city renowned as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy."The flavors are extraordinary and truly authentic," said Tom O'Leary, Fingal County Mayor. "This event opens new doors for cultural and culinary exchange."The market was organized into distinct zones, including "Flavors of Sichuan-A World of Rich Tastes" (川味川调·百味江湖), which showcased the diverse and bold seasonings that define Sichuan cuisine. The interactive experience allowed guests to not only taste the food but also to understand the cultural significance and culinary techniques behind each dish.Ms. He Shan, Deputy Chief of Division of Asian, African and Oceanian Affairs at the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce, presented the "Open Chengdu" partnership program, emphasizing opportunities for collaboration in the food, tourism, and hospitality industries. The event, hosted by the Chengdu Municipal People's Government and organized by the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism, aimed to build bridges through gastronomy. The enthusiastic reception from Irish attendees underscored the universal appeal of good food and its ability to transcend cultural boundaries.About Chengdu, UNESCO City of Gastronomy:Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, was designated a UNESCO City of Gastronomy in 2010 in recognition of its sophisticated culinary traditions and vibrant food culture. With a history of over 2,000 years, Sichuan cuisine is one of the most famous and influential regional cuisines in China, celebrated for its bold flavors and diverse cooking methods.

