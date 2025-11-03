Sandmagination Expands Support for Card to Culture Families During SNAP Benefit Interruptions

Children and caregivers enjoying sensory play together in Sandmagination’s indoor sand environment. Sandmagination logo. Children play together in Sandmagination’s indoor sand environment, set against a colorful ocean-themed mural.

Sandmagination offers deeper Card to Culture discounts to help families affected by current SNAP benefit interruptions.

We know this is a challenging time for many families, including our own," said Katerina and Jason, co-founders of Sandmagination. "We want every child to continue to feel welcome here.” — Katerina Krumova and Jason Stadtlander

PEABOY, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandmagination Expands Support for Card to Culture Families During SNAP Benefit Interruptionsandmagination announced today that it will be offering a much deeper admission discount to families participating in the Card to Culture program during the current SNAP benefit interruption.Many families in the community are experiencing unexpected difficulty due to changes or delays in SNAP distributions. Sandmagination understands that this can create stress for parents and caregivers who are trying to maintain stability and joy for their children. Play is essential to emotional regulation and healthy development, and Sandmagination is committed to keeping that experience accessible."We know how challenging this is for many families, including our own," said Katerina Krumova and Jason Stadtlander, co-founders of Sandmagination. "Sandmagination was created to be a welcoming space where children can feel safe, calm, and connected. We want to help families continue to visit, even when circumstances outside their control make things harder."Families who participate in EBT, WIC, or other programs eligible under the Card to Culture initiative may show their card at the front desk to receive the expanded discount. The adjusted rate will be offered privately to ensure comfort and dignity for all visitors.This enhanced discount will remain in place until SNAP benefits return to their expected levels. Sandmagination will continue to monitor updates from state agencies and will share any changes directly with the community.For updates and additional information, please visit sandmagination.com or contact info@sandmagination.com.Media Assets Available Upon Request• Photos of the Sandmagination play space• Images of families engaging in sensory sand play (faces included only when permission is on file)• Sandmagination logo• Short b-roll video clips available for media useAbout SandmaginationSandmagination is an indoor sand-based sensory and STEAM play environment located in Peabody, Massachusetts. Designed for children up to age 10 and their families, Sandmagination encourages creativity, sensory development, and imaginative exploration in a clean and welcoming setting.

