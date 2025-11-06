NVBDC-Certified Wisconsin’s Drink LLC Wins Walmart Golden Ticket, Bringing Veteran-Owned Sweet Old Fashioneds to Market

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Steven Scott Rogers, Founder, Wisconsin's Drink LLC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce that Wisconsin’s Drink LLC , a veteran-owned beverage company founded by U.S. Army veteran Steven Scott Rogers, has won Walmart’s prestigious Golden Ticket through the retailer’s Open Call 2024, giving the company the opportunity to showcase its Sweet Old Fashioned 4-pack SKU statewide in Wisconsin and potentially nationally on Walmart Marketplace.Open Call is the largest sourcing event for Walmart and Sam’s Club, where American entrepreneurs pitch products made, grown, or assembled in the United States. Golden Ticket winners receive priority consideration for national distribution—a major milestone for small businesses and veteran entrepreneurs alike.Steven Rogers, an ex-paratrooper with the 1st BN 509th ABN IN (OPFOUR), shared the inspiration behind his business:“In 2021 I found myself wanting a late-night drink to remember our veterans who are no longer with us, saving the last sip to keep them in our hearts and minds. With my passion for innovation and entrepreneurship, Wisconsin’s Drink LLC was born. My company serves two main purposes. First is to bring remembrance to our fallen veterans. As a veteran myself, I am proud to say that we have placed 49 different veterans on our labels to date and are still counting. The second purpose is to provide the ready-to-drink market with something that has been missing, a carbonated old-fashioned mocktail.”Wisconsin’s Drink LLC produces Old Fashioneds in Sweet, Sour, and Cranberry varieties, with each Sweet can honoring a veteran who has passed with the words “save the last sip.” “This is a simple way to keep them in our hearts and minds,” Rogers added. The company is currently distributed through General Beverage Sales Co. and is available in over 250 stores.Rogers registered for Walmart Open Call through opportunities available to NVBDC veteran-owned businesses. Reflecting on the role of certification , he said:“We just got NVBDC certified, and we would have never made it without Toni’s help. The online meetings give you insight on how to approach contacting large companies, which was very helpful in preparing for Walmart Open Call”.Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC, commented:“We are thrilled to see NVBDC-certified businesses like Wisconsin’s Drink LLC achieve national recognition through opportunities like Walmart’s Open Call. Steven’s dedication to honoring veterans while innovating in the beverage industry exemplifies the spirit and impact of our veteran business community.”Winning the Golden Ticket marks a new chapter for Wisconsin’s Drink LLC, combining veteran-led innovation with national visibility. The Sweet Old Fashioned 4-pack SKU will now be showcased statewide in Wisconsin, with potential expansion on Walmart Marketplace to reach consumers across the country.“I’m proud of our journey from creating Old Fashioneds in a small Wisconsin town to now having the chance to serve our products statewide and nationally,” Rogers said. “Every can carries a tribute to veterans, and now, thanks to Walmart’s Open Call, more people than ever will be keeping their memory alive.”About Wisconsin’s Drink LLCFounded by U.S. Army veteran Steven Scott Rogers, Wisconsin’s Drink LLC produces ready-to-drink Old Fashioned beverages in Sweet, Sour, and Cranberry varieties. Each can honors a fallen veteran with the words “save the last sip,” combining remembrance with a premium drinking experience. Distributed through General Beverage Sales Co. and in over 250 stores, the company is poised for statewide and national expansion following the Walmart Open Call Golden Ticket win.To learn more, visit Wisconsin’s Drink LLC website: https://wisconsinsdrink.com/ About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

