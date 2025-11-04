Rock & Soul: New Coffee Table Book by Barry Morgenstein Captures the Icons of Music History

Rock & Soul Cover Rock & Soul Images

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Books is proud to announce the release of Rock & Soul: Portraits by Barry Morgenstein, publishing on November 4, 2025. This stunning coffee table collection takes readers behind the flashbulbs and into the very heart of rock ’n’ roll.

Before he was behind the camera, Barry Morgenstein dreamed of being Jimmy Page. While that dream was already spoken for, Barry found his stage through photography, immortalizing the same icons he once idolized.

With grit and artistry, Morgenstein’s lens has captured legends from Elton John and Paul McCartney to Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Steven Tyler, and Chuck Berry. From smoky clubs to stadium arenas, his portraits are both timeless and electric, documenting not just what these artists looked like, but the soul they poured into their music.

Part memoir and part visual time capsule, Rock & Soul is more than a coffee table book—it’s a backstage pass and a love letter to the music that defined generations.

About the Author:

Barry Morgenstein is a renowned portrait photographer with decades of experience capturing the essence of music icons from Elton John to Michael Jackson. Known for his raw yet polished style, Barry’s work has appeared in national magazines, album covers, and book jackets. Based in New York City with regular sessions in Nashville, Palm Beach, and Washington, DC, Barry delivers professional, authentic photography to a diverse clientele, from rising actors to established brands, news anchors, and military veterans. His passion for storytelling through images makes him a trusted name for portraits that go beyond the surface and into the soul.

