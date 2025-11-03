Jewelry Design Gallery Announces Retirement and Going Out of Business Sale After 40 Years Serving Manalapan

Drew and Carrie Cowit

MANALAPAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than four decades of creating one-of-a-kind jewelry and building lasting relationships in the community, Jewelry Design Gallery in Manalapan has announced it will be closing its doors. Owner Drew Cowit, who founded the business in 1984 with his wife Carrie, is retiring to spend more time with family and his grandchildren.For over 40 years, Jewelry Design Gallery has been a trusted destination for custom designs, fine jewelry, and expert watch and jewelry repairs. The business has become known throughout Monmouth, Middlesex, and Ocean counties for crafting one-of-a-kind pieces and providing a level of service that has turned customers into lifelong friends.“After 40 wonderful years of serving this community alongside my wife, Carrie, it’s time to retire and enjoy life with our grandkids,” said Drew Cowit, owner of Jewelry Design Gallery. “We’ve been blessed with customers who have truly become family, and we can’t thank them enough for their loyalty and support over the years. This Going Out of Business sale is our way of saying thank you and giving everyone a chance to find something special one more time.”The Going Out of Business Sale will feature major savings on fine jewelry, engagement rings, custom pieces, watches, and more, along with discounts on jewelry and watch repair services during this final event.Located in the Towne Pointe Shopping Center, Jewelry Design Gallery has been a fixture of the Manalapan community since 1984, known for its craftsmanship, creativity, and commitment to personalized service.Location:Jewelry Design Gallery357 Route 9 South, Towne Pointe Shopping CenterManalapan Township, NJ 07726Phone: 732-536-1184Website: www.jewelrydesigngallery.com About Jewelry Design GalleryFounded in 1984 by Drew and Carrie Cowit, Jewelry Design Gallery has been a trusted, family-owned jeweler serving Manalapan and surrounding communities for over four decades. Specializing in custom jewelry design, fine jewelry, and expert repairs, the store has earned a loyal customer base built on trust, craftsmanship, and care.

