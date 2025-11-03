Coframe Appoints Scott Tieman as Chief Business Officer to Accelerate Growth and Market Expansion

Coframe CEO Josh Payne and CBO Scott Tieman

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coframe , the San Francisco-based AI company that generates and tests on-brand website variations to increase conversions and revenue, today announced the appointment of Scott Tieman as Chief Business Officer.Tieman brings more than two decades of experience in commercial strategy, adtech, and martech transformation. He previously led Accenture's web experience and personalization offering to a $250M+ business. At Coframe, Tieman will oversee commercial and operational functions as the company enters its next phase of rapid growth, focusing on expanding Coframe’s footprint across e-commerce and retail, travel, and financial services, and building on its success with leading global enterprises, including one of the world’s most recognizable consumer electronics brands and the world’s largest integrated travel company.“Marketers have been talking about personalization for decades, but the technology has always lagged behind the promise. Coframe changes that,” said Scott Tieman. “Brands can now evolve their websites in real time based on each customer’s unique profile and readiness to buy, faster and more intelligently than ever before. I look forward to taking this remarkable technology to the global stage and helping marketing leaders unlock new growth.”“Scott's experience working with some of the world’s iconic brands and agency networks is exactly what Coframe needs as we enter our next phase of growth,” said CEO and founder Josh Payne. “We’ve automated and compressed the entire website optimization workflow from weeks into hours and are now applying this approach to other channels, turning marketing and growth into a self-improving process. Scott will help us lead this fundamental shift in how brands deliver experiences to their customers.”Coframe combines generative AI with proprietary optimization technology to automatically create, test, and improve variations of website copy and UI code, personalized to the user. The result is a continuous experimentation engine that transforms websites into “living interfaces” that learn from every visitor interaction and adapt in real time to drive better performance.In 2024, Coframe, in partnership with OpenAI, developed a first-of-its-kind model fine-tuned for visually grounded UI code generation. This innovation allows Coframe to generate fully on-brand, visually aligned website sections for its customers without the direct involvement of engineers and designers.Coframe was founded by serial entrepreneur and AI researcher Josh Payne, former co-founder of Autograph, which became a unicorn in under three years. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company raised $9.3 million in seed funding in 2024 and is hiring rapidly as demand grows for its AI optimization and personalization product.About CoframeCoframe is an AI company that delivers the entire website A/B testing and personalization workflow, end to end. Using proprietary generative AI models and optimization techniques, Coframe enables brands to launch and learn from hundreds of website variations, creating sophisticated tests in hours instead of weeks, without the need for engineering or design resources. The managed AI platform delivers a living, self-improving digital experience that drives measurable revenue growth.

