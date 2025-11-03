Expert Cabinet Maker JoEllen Wilinski Offers a Simple Tip for Planning Your Kitchen Layout in HelloNation Magazine

JoEllen Wilinski

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can homeowners create a kitchen layout that truly works for their daily lives? JoEllen Wilinski of Wilco Cabinet Makers in Green Bay, WI, addresses this question in an article featured on HelloNation . She explains that while style plays an important role, the most critical factor in smart cabinetry planning is how well the design matches daily routines and habits.According to Wilinski, many kitchen remodels focus heavily on visual appeal while overlooking practical use. The placement and function of cabinets should be tailored to the homeowner’s lifestyle. For those who enjoy baking, for example, deeper drawers that store mixing bowls and baking pans can make the process more efficient. For those who cook elaborate meals, cabinets with pull-out storage or lazy Susans keep cookware accessible and streamline meal preparation.Wilinski also stresses the importance of considering how the kitchen is used socially. Some homeowners believe a large island is essential, but if the island goes unused, that space may be better used for work areas closer to the sink or stove. Optimizing cabinet storage solutions around the way the kitchen is actually used often delivers greater value than simply adding features that look appealing but lack function.Another key aspect is the kitchen workflow. If unloading dishes means carrying them across the room, the layout is working against the user. Cabinets designed to keep dishes near the dishwasher reduce extra steps and simplify chores. Likewise, placing spices, oils, and cutting boards within arm’s reach of the cooking area makes daily tasks more enjoyable. Thoughtful design eliminates inefficiencies that can make even simple cooking tasks frustrating.Wilinski suggests homeowners take time to identify what does not work in their current kitchen before starting a remodel. Keeping a short log for a week that notes how the kitchen is used can uncover patterns. This observation helps determine which cabinetry features will make the most meaningful improvements. By addressing specific pain points, the final layout supports both the homeowner’s needs and preferences.Custom cabinetry plays a central role in this process. Modern cabinets offer numerous features, from built-in organizers and pull-out trays to hidden compartments that make the most of limited space. These options are not about extravagance; they are about creating a kitchen that functions seamlessly with daily routines. Matching the design to how the space is used results in a kitchen that feels both comfortable and efficient.Ultimately, the best kitchen layout is one that enhances the homeowner’s lifestyle. By focusing on how the space is used, rather than just how it looks, cabinets can be designed to make daily tasks easier and the kitchen more enjoyable. Wilinski emphasizes that even small adjustments, when based on habit, can transform an ordinary kitchen into a highly functional and inviting space.The article, Simple Tip for Planning Your Kitchen Layout , features expert guidance from JoEllen Wilinski of Wilco Cabinet Makers in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It demonstrates how custom cabinetry and smart planning can create a kitchen that truly supports the way homeowners live and work.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

