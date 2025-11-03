OSCE workshop in Tashkent promotes responsible business and human rights

A two-day workshop, “Towards Responsible Business: A Workshop on Human Rights Due Diligence”, brought together representatives of government institutions, the private sector, trade unions, academia and international organizations to discuss how businesses can uphold human rights, prevent labour exploitation and strengthen transparency within their supply chains.

The event was organized by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan in partnership with the National Centre for Human Rights of the Republic of Uzbekistan, with the support of the OSCE Office of the Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings.

Participants explored international standards and best practices related to the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, as well as practical steps toward implementing Uzbekistan’s draft National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights. Discussions focused on the role of business in promoting ethical labour practices, the importance of human rights due diligence, and the shared responsibility of government and business in preventing human trafficking and forced labour in supply chains.

“Respect for human rights and responsible business practices are essential for sustainable and inclusive economic development. This dialogue helps build shared understanding and stronger partnerships between government, business, and society,” said Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

The workshop served as a platform to identify priorities and actions for the effective implementation of the forthcoming National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights in Uzbekistan.

By fostering open dialogue and sharing experiences from other OSCE participating States, the event encouraged companies in Uzbekistan to strengthen their human rights policies, improve labour standards and contribute to fair and sustainable economic growth.