Enhancing the physical security of critical infrastructure from terrorist attacks in the Republic of Kazakhstan

From 21 to 23 October, thirty government officials took part in a training course in Shymkent on strengthening the physical security of critical infrastructure (CI) against terrorist threats. The event was organized within the framework of the OSCE Transnational Threats Department’s Project PROTECT and the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, with financial support from Germany and the United States of America.

The new three-day training course was designed in response to a growing number of terrorist incidents targeting critical infrastructure across the OSCE region and beyond. The course considered a range of terrorist attack methods including explosive attacks, firearms and unmanned aerial systems and covered core components of physical security from strategies such as conceptualizing physical security at critical infrastructure sites, developing a security system and applying defence in depth principles, to technical measures such as access control systems, intrusion detection systems, security lighting, building structure, security screening practices, perimeter protection and others. The course structure reflected elements of the forthcoming Project PROTECT Technical Guide on Physical Security Considerations for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure from Terrorist Attacks, due to be released in November 2025. As a training aid, all participants received a copy of the Technical Guide, providing them with a consolidated reference document for their future work in protecting critical infrastructure.

“Conducting this course is a timely and relevant step that promotes the exchange of experience, professional development, as well as strengthening the capacity of units responsible for the security of facilities vulnerable to terrorism,” said Denis Rudkovsky, Senior Coordinator and Head of the Specialized Security Unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in his opening remarks.

Participants included regional experts and practitioners from the Department of Specialized Security Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as well as the Anti-Terrorism Centre. The training course also benefited from the insights of a guest lecturer from the Fraunhofer Institute for High-Speed Dynamics, Ernst-Mach-Institut, in Germany, who shared international good practices and technical expertise on explosive impacts on building structures.

“The Organization consistently advocates for the fight against terrorism to be conducted in strict compliance with international law and states' human rights obligations. The OSCE and its Project PROTECT supports countries to exchange experiences, enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies, and develop effective measures to protect critical infrastructure. We are delighted to co-organize this event, which is the first of its kind,” highlighted Aidyn Alimbekov, Project Associate at the OSCE Programme Office in Astana.

This course represents the seventh activity under Project PROTECT, which strengthens national approaches to protecting vulnerable targets from terrorist threats and other hazards, while ensuring compliance with human rights.