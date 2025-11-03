Aerospace Composite Market : Prospective Growth Trends & Incremental Opportunity Assessment till 2034

Aerospace Composite Market by Aircraft

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled “ Aerospace Composite Market by Composite Type (Fiber and Matrix), Manufacturing Process (ATL or AFP, Filament Winding, Resin Transfer Molding, Hand Layup, and Others), Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Business and General Aviation, Civil Helicopter, and Others), and Application (Interior and Exterior): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2034”, the global aerospace composite market was valued at $22.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $64.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2034.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07720 Rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) & Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Driving Aerospace Composite Demand:- Increasing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) are key drivers fueling the growth of the aerospace composites market. Recent policy reforms have relaxed FDI norms, allowing up to 100% foreign investment in India’s aerospace sector under the automatic route. This has encouraged major global aerospace firms to establish operations and invest in the region.- A notable example is the collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Airbus, which aims to set up India’s first privately operated helicopter final assembly line in Karnataka for the Airbus H125 helicopter. Similarly, the Government of India has opened its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program to private sector participation alongside Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), enhancing competitiveness and leveraging private expertise for advanced fighter jet development.- These initiatives highlight India’s growing commitment to strengthening its aerospace manufacturing ecosystem through strategic FDI inflows and PPP collaborations a trend that is expected to accelerate demand for high-performance composite materials used in modern aircraft design and production.Macroeconomic and Microeconomic Influences on Market Growth:-The aerospace composites market is shaped by a combination of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors:Macroeconomic Factors:- Rapid economic expansion in emerging markets such as India and China (with GDP growth rates of 6–7%) is increasing air travel demand and aircraft production.- Fluctuating fuel prices make lightweight composite materials more appealing due to their potential to reduce aircraft weight and fuel consumption by up to 20%.- Defense spending, particularly in the U.S. (which accounts for nearly 40% of global defense expenditure), continues to drive investments in advanced materials for next-generation aircraft.- Environmental policies promoting reduced carbon emissions and improved fuel efficiency further encourage the adoption of aerospace composites.- Trade dynamics and supply chain challenges, such as tariffs on carbon fiber imports, impact raw material availability and pricing, influencing production costs.Microeconomic Factors:- High production costs composites can be 30–50% more expensive than traditional metals like aluminum remain a restraint.- To offset this, manufacturers are increasingly investing in automation and advanced production technologies to enhance efficiency and scalability.- The replacement and renewal of airline fleets, especially for narrow-body aircraft like the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo, which heavily rely on composites, continue to spur demand.- Company-level partnerships and supply chain integrations are fostering innovation and competitive differentiation.- Emerging markets such as urban air mobility and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) present new opportunities for lightweight, durable composite applications.Overall, the aerospace composites market is witnessing sustained momentum driven by economic growth, regulatory pressures, and technological innovation, despite challenges related to cost and raw material supply.Recent Industry Developments:Hexcel Corporation (2025) – At Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Hexcel showcased its next-generation lightweight composite materials designed to enhance fuel efficiency and sustainability. With over four decades of partnership in India, Hexcel’s solutions, including carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRPs) and specialty prepregs, support India’s aerospace ambitions by enabling lighter, stronger, and greener aircraft.DuPont (2023) – At the 54th International Paris Air Show, DuPont exhibited its high-performance aerospace materials, including polymers, films, and coatings engineered for both aerospace and space exploration applications. Its innovations address critical needs such as thermal management, structural integrity, and durability in extreme environments.Solvay (2022) – Entered a research partnership with Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) to develop advanced aerospace materials that improve sustainability, safety, and performance. Key Market Players:- Evonik Industries AG- Hexcel Corporation- Teijin Limited- DuPont- Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Inc.- Solvay- SGL Carbon- Toray Industries, Inc.- Copps Industries Inc.- Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon.

