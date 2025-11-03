Harbin SHS Animal Rescue Battles Brutal Chinese Winter to Protect 1,400 Dogs

The non-profit Harbin SHS Animal Rescue cares for over 1,400 dogs and 200 cats saved from abuse and the illegal meat trade in northern China.

Every dog we rescue has endured unthinkable suffering, but when they finally feel safe, it’s pure magic. That’s why we keep fighting—every life matters.” — Hayley Hayes, Founder, Harbin SHS Animal Rescue

HARBIN, HEILONGJIANG , CHINA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter temperatures in northeast China plummet to –25°C (–13°F), the volunteers at Harbin SHS Animal Rescue are once again fighting to keep over 1,400 dogs and 200 cats alive, warm, and fed.Founded by Hayley Hayes, Harbin SHS Animal Rescue is a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN 83-4274095) dedicated to saving animals from abuse, neglect, and the illegal dog-meat trade. Operating one of the largest rescue shelters in China, the team faces relentless challenges — from harsh winters to limited funding and overwhelming numbers of animals in need.“Every single day is a fight to give these animals the life they deserve,” says Hayes. “We rescue them from unimaginable cruelty, and our mission doesn’t stop there — we feed them, heal them, and remind them that they matter.”Despite the immense workload and limited resources, Harbin SHS continues to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs and cats through an international network of volunteers and supporters. Their work has saved thousands of animals who would otherwise have faced certain death.The organization relies entirely on donations and volunteer support to cover food, medical care, and heating fuel for the shelter during China’s bitter winters. Harbin SHS also campaigns for animal welfare education and enforcement of China’s animal protection laws, advocating for lasting change beyond rescue.❤️ How to HelpTo support Harbin SHS Animal Rescue’s mission or sponsor a dog’s care, please visit🌐 www.harbinshs.com￼📸 Instagram: @harbinshs￼✉️ Email: support@harbinshs.comEvery donation — no matter the size — directly helps provide food, warmth, and medical care for dogs and cats who have nowhere else to turn.🐕‍🦺 About Harbin SHS Animal RescueHarbin SHS Animal Rescue is a registered U.S. nonprofit (EIN 83-4274095) operating in Harbin, China. The organization rescues animals from cruelty, neglect, and the illegal meat trade, providing shelter, medical care, rehabilitation, and adoption. Harbin SHS promotes compassion, responsible pet ownership, and animal welfare education throughout China and beyond.

