K Altman Law Launches National TV Campaign; 30-Second Spot Premieres on Fox Business Channel November 5
K Altman Law launches a national TV campaign, with a 30-second spot premiering Nov 5 on Fox Business and airing nationwide throughout November.
“Our message is simple: every student deserves a fair process and a path forward,” said Keith Altman. “If you’re facing a discipline hearing, Title IX investigation, or a special education dispute, you don’t have to go it alone.”
The campaign directs viewers to kaltmanlaw.com for checklists, timelines, and free guides. The new spot will be available on the firm’s website and YouTube channel.
