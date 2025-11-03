K Altman Law Launches National TV Campaign; 30-Second Spot Premieres on Fox Business Channel November 5

K Altman Law Launches National TV Campaign Keith Altman

K Altman Law launches a national TV campaign, with a 30-second spot premiering Nov 5 on Fox Business and airing nationwide throughout November.

Our message is simple: every student deserves a fair process and a path forward” — Keith Altman

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K Altman Law today announced a nationwide television campaign designed to raise awareness of student-side legal and advocacy services. The 30-second spot will premiere on Fox Business Channel on November 5, followed by a November flight with placements scheduled across the top 100 DMAs and select networks, including Fox, CNN, MSNBC, Discovery-affiliated networks, and The Family Channel.“Our message is simple: every student deserves a fair process and a path forward,” said Keith Altman . “If you’re facing a discipline hearing, Title IX investigation, or a special education dispute, you don’t have to go it alone.”The campaign directs viewers to kaltmanlaw.com for checklists, timelines, and free guides. The new spot will be available on the firm’s website and YouTube channel

