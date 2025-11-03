CBD Gummies Market Size Worth USD 34.63 Billion by 2032 Rising Demand for Functional Wellness

CBD Gummies Market

CBD Gummies Market size was valued at USD 4.46 Bn. in 2024 and the total Global CBD Gummies revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% from 2025 to 2032

Backed by legalization momentum, digital transformation, and premium CBD formulations, the Global CBD Gummies Market is reshaping global wellness investment dynamics.” — Dharti Raut

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global CBD Gummies Market size was valued at USD 4.46 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 34.63 billion by 2032, growing at an impressive CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period (2025–2032).Global CBD Gummies Market Overview: Transforming Wellness with THC-Free Innovation and Explosive Growth Across the Hemp IndustryGlobal CBD Gummies Market is witnessing transformative growth, fueled by the rising demand for THC-free CBD gummies, organic hemp-based wellness products, and functional nutrition supplements. Supported by cannabis legalization, e-commerce expansion, and innovative CBD product development, the market is redefining the global wellness and dietary supplements industry. Driven by e-commerce growth, functional formulations, and strategic collaborations, the market promises transformative opportunities for investors and wellness-focused brands worldwide.Global CBD Gummies Market Restraints: Regulatory Uncertainty, High Costs, and Cannabis Stigma Slow Industry Growth TrajectoryCBD Gummies Market faces growth restraints due to regulatory uncertainties, lack of standardization, and high production costs impacting accessibility. Limited consumer education, evolving CBD labeling regulations, and lingering cannabis stigma challenge market expansion. Increasing transparency, scientific validation, and global legalization trends are expected to unlock untapped opportunities in the coming years.Global CBD Gummies Market Opportunities: Cannabis Legalization, E-Commerce Expansion, and Product Innovation Unlock New Growth FrontiersGlobal CBD Gummies Market presents immense opportunities driven by cannabis legalization, e-commerce expansion, and surging demand among athletes and wellness enthusiasts. Rapid product innovation, diverse flavor and dosage customization, and emerging use in CBD-infused skincare are reshaping growth dynamics, positioning the market for exponential expansion through 2032 across global wellness sectors.Global CBD Gummies Market Segmentation: High-Concentration Products and Online Retail Channels Redefine Growth Dynamics WorldwideGlobal CBD Gummies Market segmentation reveals dynamic growth across concentration, packaging, and distribution channels, with high-concentration CBD gummies leading demand due to their effectiveness in pain relief, anxiety management, and sleep enhancement. Bottle packaging dominates for its convenience and shelf appeal, while online retail emerges as the fastest-growing channel, driven by e-commerce expansion, digital wellness trends, and consumer preference for THC-free, organic, and hemp-based CBD products worldwide.Global CBD Gummies Market Trends 2025–2032: Functional Wellness, Flavor Innovation, and THC-Free Formulations Powering Explosive GrowthFunctional Wellness Integration: Rising demand for functional CBD gummies infused with melatonin, ashwagandha, and vitamins is positioning them as daily wellness essentials.Flavor and Dose Innovation: Brands are driving engagement through personalized dosing and diverse flavor profiles, appealing to both beginners and health-focused consumers.Clean Label and THC-Free Focus: Growing preference for organic, vegan, and THC-free CBD gummies with transparent labeling and third-party testing is fueling market credibility and growth.Global CBD Gummies Market Developments 2024: Strategic Acquisitions, Retail Expansion, and Manufacturing Innovation Driving Market TransformationIn November 2024, CV Sciences, Inc. announced the acquisition of Extract Labs, Inc., a GMP-certified and FDA-registered producer, enhancing its production capacity and expanding its footprint in the global CBD gummies market through stronger distribution networks and client diversification.In August 2024, Charlotte’s Web expanded its retail presence with the launch of its CBN “Stay Asleep” gummies across major outlets, including Walmart. This development underscores growing consumer demand for functional CBD gummies targeting sleep and wellness.In February 2024, Green Roads unveiled its FDA-registered 110,000 sq ft facility, producing over one million gummies daily. This milestone reflects rapid CBD manufacturing innovation, product standardization, and rising investment in THC-free, high-quality CBD gummies to meet surging global demand.North America and Europe Lead the Global CBD Gummies Market with Legalization Momentum and Rising Demand for THC-Free Wellness ProductsNorth America dominates the Global CBD Gummies Market, driven by widespread cannabis legalization, robust consumer awareness, and the strong presence of premium CBD brands. With advanced product innovation, thriving e-commerce channels, and growing demand for organic, THC-free formulations, the region continues to set global benchmarks for wellness-focused CBD product expansion.Europe’s CBD Gummies Market is experiencing robust expansion, fueled by increasing cannabis legalization for medical use and surging health awareness across major economies like Germany, the U.K., and France. Growing demand for natural, functional, and THC-free CBD products is propelling innovation and unlocking lucrative opportunities for wellness-driven brands across the region.Global CBD Gummies Market Competitive Landscape:Global CBD Gummies Market is highly competitive, led by key players such as Charlotte’s Web, CV Sciences, Green Roads, Medix CBD, and Verma Farms. Companies are focusing on premium formulations, GMP and USDA certifications, and e-commerce optimization to strengthen market share. (Mexico)Europe:Pure Kana (United Kingdom)ZenBears CBD (United Kingdom)Hempura (United Kingdom)Cannaray (United Kingdom)Hello Hemp (United Kingdom)Endoca (Denmark)Cibdol (Switzerland)Eir Health (Ireland)Nordic Oil (Germany)Asia Pacific:Just CBD (Australia)Hemp Foods Australia (Australia)Potli (India)South America:HempMeds (Brazil)CBD Life SA (Uruguay)Middle East & AfricaHemporium (South Africa)Africanpure (South Africa)Royal CBD (Israel)FAQs:What is the projected size of the Global CBD Gummies Market by 2032?Ans: Global CBD Gummies Market is projected to reach USD 34.63 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.2% from 2025 to 2032.Which regions dominate the Global CBD Gummies Market?Ans: North America and Europe lead the market, driven by cannabis legalization, growing health awareness, and rising demand for THC-free, organic CBD gummies.Who are the key players in the Global CBD Gummies Market?Ans: Major players include Charlotte’s Web, CV Sciences, Green Roads, Medix CBD, Verma Farms, and Nordic Oil, focusing on innovation, e-commerce growth, and wellness-driven formulations.Analyst Perspective:According to industry analysts, the Global CBD Gummies Market is set for strong growth as consumers increasingly embrace wellness-focused, THC-free products. 