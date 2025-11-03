Tourism on welcoming international tourists from January to September 2025

From January to September 2025, South Africa welcomed 7 634 261 international tourists, an impressive increase of 1 108 222 visitors compared to the same period last year. Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille says these figures confirm that tourism has not only recovered but is once again driving economic growth.

“Tourism is proving itself a catalyst of economic growth and development. The industry is creating jobs, stimulating investment, and revitalising local economies,” she said.

Building on the positive trend reported in August, September alone recorded 846 367 visitors, an increase of 26.9% compared to September 2024. This is a clear sign of growing global confidence in South Africa as a destination of choice. The results bear testament to the collaborative efforts between government and the private sector to implement the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, which includes coordinated destination marketing.

“South Africa is ready to welcome the world this festive season with open arms, warm smiles, and world-class experiences,” Minister de Lille added. “I want to call on all South Africans to continue showing the spirit of ubuntu and hospitality that defines our nation. Whether you’re in a village, a small dorpie, the city, or at the coast, let’s make every visitor feel at home. Tourism is everyone’s business and together, we can make this the most joyful and successful festive season yet.”

Regional highlights:

Africa (Land markets) rose by 26.7%, showing sustained regional growth.

Africa (Air markets) grew by 28% with DRC (+58%), Kenya (+27%), Nigeria (+42%).

Europe grew by 29%, with the UK (+35%) and Germany (+31%) leading the charge.

North America increased by 22%, boosted by Canada’s 47% surge and USA (+18%).

Asia and the Middle East continued to deliver solid double-digit growth: Asia (+11%) and Middle East (+58%).

