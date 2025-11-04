Demand for Spray Foam Insulation Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $3.12 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Spray Foam Insulation Market Be By 2025?

The market for spray foam insulation has experienced robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $2.3 billion in 2024 to $2.43 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The historical growth rate can be traced back to government initiatives promoting energy-saving construction materials, escalating demand for zero-energy houses, rapid urbanisation, growing renovation and retrofitting projects, new house constructions, and the increase in implementation of do-it-yourself (DIY) approach.

The market size for spray foam insulation is projected to undergo robust expansion in the coming years, projected to reach $3.12 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth during the forecasted period can be linked to the increased focus on construction activities, a heightened consciousness towards energy-efficient insulation, a surge in demands for environmentally-friendly insulation materials, and a regulatory push to cut down carbon emissions in the construction industry. Key trends emerging over the forecast period include the integration of technology in application systems, the inclusion of smart sensors for quality assurance, advancements in foam durability, and the incorporation of spray foam with renewable energy systems.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Spray Foam Insulation Market Landscape?

The escalation in construction undertakings is anticipated to drive the expansion of the spray foam insulation market. Construction encompasses the act of erecting or putting together infrastructure, such as edifices, roads, and bridges, which entails strategizing, crafting, and carrying out. The rise in construction endeavors is propelled by swift urbanization that boosts the requirement for housing and infrastructure. This is supplemented by government initiatives that allocate funds to large infrastructure projects to bolster economic progression. Spray foam insulation amplifies the energy efficiency of buildings through superior thermal insulation and air sealing. This reduces power expenses and improves indoor air quality by shielding against drafts and humidity ingress. As an example, the Office for National Statistics, a UK government agency, reported in May 2024, that new construction orders in the first quarter of 2024 surged by 15.9%, equating to an upswing of £1,436 million ($1,920 million) when contrasted to the fourth quarter of 2023. Consequently, the ascending construction activities are propelling the expansion of the spray foam insulation market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Spray Foam Insulation Market?

Major players in the Spray Foam Insulation include:

• BASF SE

• Dow Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• 3M Company

• Covestro AG

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Sika AG

• Owens Corning

• Kingspan Group plc

• Huntsman Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Spray Foam Insulation Market?

In the spray foam insulation market, significant firms are concentrating on crafting advanced solutions, such as spray polyurethane foam insulation, to increase energy efficiency and sustainable practices in building. The term spray polyurethane foam insulation denotes a light, firm foam material produced by combining polyol resin with isocyanate. This substance expands on use and delivers top-notch thermal resistance, airtight sealing, and moisture shielding in a range of building uses. For example, in June 2024, Huntsman Building Solutions (HBS), a US company that produces polyurethane spray foam items, introduced Icynene Xpress 55. This new open-cell spray polyurethane foam insulation, designed for use in unventilated attics and crawl spaces, is low density and provides excellent thermal performance, indicating an R-value of R-3.7 at one inch and R-13 at 3.5 inches. Besides, it adheres strongly to diverse substrates and reduces external noise and pollution. Icynene Xpress 55 fulfills stringent fire safety measures stipulated by the International Building Code and agrees with AC-377 Appendix X, thus ruling out the necessity for an ignition barrier in utility-only attics.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Spray Foam Insulation Market

The spray foam insulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Foam Type: Closed-Cell, Open-Cell

2) By Density: High, Medium, Low

3) By Application: Wall Insulation, Attic Insulation, Roof Insulation, Concrete Rehabilitation, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Packaging, Building And Construction, Automotive And Transportation, Electrical And Electronics, Consumer Goods, Medical, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Closed-Cell: High-Density Closed-Cell Foam, Medium-Density Closed-Cell Foam, Low-Density Closed-Cell Foam

2) By Open-Cell: High-Density Open-Cell Foam, Medium-Density Open-Cell Foam, Low-Density Open-Cell Foam

Spray Foam Insulation Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the spray foam insulation market. The market is, however, anticipated to grow most rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The spray foam insulation market report includes areas like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

