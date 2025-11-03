New appointments to Employment Tribunal and Licensing Court

Release date: 03/11/25

The Managing Commissioner of the South Australian Employment Tribunal has been elevated to the position of Deputy President Judge, with two sitting Tribunal members now also able to hear Licensing Court matters.

The move was prompted by the upcoming retirement of SAET Deputy President Judge Brian Gilchrist in March next year.

As a result, Managing Commissioner Jodie Carrel has been appointed as a Deputy President Judge.

In addition, SAET President Justice Steven Dolphin and Deputy President Judge Mark Calligeros have been given authority to hear Licensing Court matters.

The changes will ensure both the SAET and the Licensing Court have capacity to hear matters in a timely fashion.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Jodie Carrel is well practised in employment law, having spent the past decade working as Commissioner and, subsequently, Managing Commissioner with the South Australian Employment Tribunal.

Her work with the SAET has also included three years’ experience as an Auxiliary Deputy President Magistrate, hearing and deciding matters in the Tribunal.

She has also worked in private practice in both the United Kingdom and South Australia, and heard matters as an Ordinary Member of the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Conferring authority on President Justice Dolphin and Deputy President Judge Calligeros to hear Licensing Court matters will help ensure demand for those matters can be met.