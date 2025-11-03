Minister Maropene Ramokgopa leads South Africa’s delegation at Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, 4 to 6 Nov

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will lead South Africa’s delegation at the Second World Summit for Social Development, which takes place in Doha, Qatar, from 4 to 6 November 2025.

Building on the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the Programme of Action, the Summit brings together leaders from government, international organisations, multilateral organisations, private sector, academic institutions, and non-government organisations to engage on social development issues and recommit towards the implementation of the sustainable development agenda.

South Africa continues to advance collective action and leaving no one behind in achieving inclusive and sustainable social development. South Africa’s G20 Presidency has advocated for universal access to social protection to reduce poverty and inequality, as seen in the outcomes of the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Development, which include the G20 Skukuza Development Ministerial Declaration and a Call to Action towards Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable Development through Universal Social Protection Systems.

South Africa’s delegation at the Second World Summit for Social Development will comprise of the Minister of Social Development Ms Sisisi Tolashe, the Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms Nomakhasazana Meth, and senior government officials.

