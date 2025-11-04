Pet Toys Market to Reach USD $4.74 Billion by 2029 at 7.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Pet Toys Market?

Recent years have seen a robust expansion in the size of the pet toys market. The market, which was worth $3.28 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $3.52 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The significant growth in the historical period was driven by factors such as the preference for private labels, the escalating demand for pet subscription boxes, a surge in pet ownership, an uptick in pet adoption, and a growing fascination for eco-friendly and sustainable pet toys.

A robust expansion is predicted for the pet toys market in the ensuing years, with a projected rise to $4.74 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The surge in the projected duration can be credited to the escalating demand from millennials and young children, expanding product demand due to the increasing popularity of pet ownership, growing preference for pet subscription boxes, emphasis on pet humanization, and the launch of innovative, environmentally conscious pet toys and accessories. These are all principal factors propelling the market, alongside the rising number of pet owners globally. Key trends expected during the forecast period involve the boom in the e-commerce sector, the rise in nuclear families promoting pet ownership, interactive smart toys, customizable toys, and advanced fetch technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Pet Toys Global Market Growth?

The rise in pet ownership is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the pet toy market in the future. Keeping a domesticated animal for companionship or emotional support is what constitutes pet ownership. Various factors such as evolving societal norms, a growing understanding of the benefits of having pets, and the influence of social media are leading to an increase in pet ownership. Toys play a pivotal role in keeping pets active and involved, fostering their physical health and helping to maintain an optimal weight. They also serve to enhance the connection between pets and their owners. For example, data from the American Pet Products Association, a US-based non-profit organization, showed that in October 2023, pet ownership reached 86.9 million households in the US, which represented a 66% increase from 2022. Similarly, Animal Medicines Australia, an organization promoting animal health, reported in November 2022 that 69% of Australian households in 2022 owned pets. Hence, the growing trend of pet ownership is contributing significantly to the development of the pet toy market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Pet Toys Market?

Major players in the Pet Toys include:

• Petmate

• Radio Systems Corporation

• Multipet International Inc.

• Coastal Pet Products Inc.

• ChuckIt

• The OurPet’s Co.

• Worldwise Inc.

• Company of Animals Ltd.

• Pet Qwerks Inc.

• Ethical Products Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Pet Toys Market?

Leading businesses in the pet toy industry are utilizing strategic partnerships to broaden their range of products and extend their market influence. This strategic partnership approach involves companies using each other's resources and strengths for mutual advantage and success. For example, HyperX, an American gaming product developer, and P.L.A.Y., an American manufacturer of premium, eco-friendly pet beds and toys, launched a new line of gaming gear-inspired pet toys in April 2023. Through this alliance, they unveiled a series of novel pet products meant to offer hours of enjoyment, including toys reminiscent of HyperX's gaming headset, keyboard, microphone, and even a relax pad. Pieces like the Cloud Arfa headset and the Alloy Keybark keyboard are manufactured using environmentally friendly materials, with the stuffing obtained from recycled plastic bottles. These toys are not only easy to maintain and safe for pets, but are also ideal for pet owners who value sustainability.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Pet Toys Market Report?

The pet toysmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Plush Toys, Rope And Tug Toys, Balls, Chew Toys, Squeaky Toys, Interactive Toys

2) By Material Type: Rubber, Cotton, Nylon, Plastic, Other Material Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Bird, Cat, Dog, Horse, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Plush Toys: Stuffed Animals, Comfort Toys, Plush Toys With Squeakers

2) By Rope And Tug Toys: Knotted Ropes, Tug-Of-War Toys, Rope Toys With Handles

3) By Balls: Tennis Balls, Rubber Balls, Fetch Balls With Squeakers

4) By Chew Toys: Dental Chews, Edible Chews, Non-Edible Rubber Or Nylon Chews

5) By Squeaky Toys: Squeaky Plush Toys, Squeaky Rubber Toys, Interactive Squeaky Toys

6) By Interactive Toys: Puzzle Toys, Treat-Dispensing Toys, Electronic Toys



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Pet Toys Industry?

In 2024, North America led the pet toy market with the largest share. The fastest growth, however, is projected for the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. This comprehensive market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

