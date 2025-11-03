Brazil Joins HealthAI’s Global Regulatory Network as The First Latin American Member to Advance Responsible AI in Health

His Excellency Dr. Alexandre Padilha, Brazil's Minister of Health (middle Left), and Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI (middle Right).

Brazil’s entry into the HealthAI GRN marks a major step toward regional collaboration and safer AI adoption in health

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health welcomes Brazil as an official member of the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN), a global network of health regulators dedicated to the safe and effective implementation of AI in health. This marks a historic milestone for Brazil as the first Latin American nation to join this prestigious global collaborative network as a pioneer. The partnership between Brazil's Ministry of Health and HealthAI positions the country as a regional catalyst for the responsible governance and deployment of artificial intelligence in health.The agreement was formalized at a signing ceremony held on October 30th at the 29th ABRAMGE (Associação Brasileira de Planos de Saúde) Congress in São Paulo, between His Excellency Dr. Alexandre Padilha, Brazil's Minister of Health, and Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI, in front of leading experts and national and international authorities that came together to discuss the present and future of healthcare in Brazil.Witnessing the signing were the Secretary of Information and Digital Health of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ana Estela Haddad, and the president of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), Mr. Wadih Damous.Brazil’s membership in the HealthAI GRN represents an advancement for both the country and the global AI health ecosystem. As Latin America’s largest medical device market, Brazil’s participation strengthens the network and supports the development of a transparent regulatory environment for AI in healthcare. It will accelerate safe innovation, protect patient data, and foster public trust. Real-time information exchange and safety alerts pertaining to AI health technologies via the GRN will help Brazil better protect the health of its citizens."We will be able to exchange experiences with this international organization and with these countries. AI is a reality in healthcare, and if we can keep up with it through regulations, it can do a lot of good for people's health. AI can make the diagnosis of an imaging exam, for example, come out faster, it can make professionals know more quickly what prescription to make for that patient. It has everything to greatly improve healthcare, but it needs to be well controlled, regulated, and guaranteed to protect patient data," said Dr. Padilha.The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation focused on advancing Brazil’s regulatory capacity for AI in healthcare. HealthAI will provide technical support and training to strengthen Brazil’s regulatory competencies, in full respect of national sovereignty. The agency does not evaluate or interfere with country-level regulatory decisions; rather, it equips local agencies with tools and frameworks - developed in alignment with WHO, OECD, and UNESCO principles - to tailor their own AI health policies."Brazil's decision to join HealthAI's GRN represents a pivotal moment not only for our organization, but for the future of equitable AI governance in health globally. As Latin America's largest economy and a world leader in healthcare innovation, Brazil brings exceptional expertise, proven regulatory frameworks, and a genuine commitment to ensuring that AI serves all populations fairly, while maintaining the highest standards of safety, data sovereignty, and ethical governance", said Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI.Home to one of the world's most diverse, complex, and large universal healthcare systems, Brazil is uniquely positioned to influence how AI is regulated and deployed throughout the hemisphere. With the GRN’s support, the country establishes itself as the gateway for responsible and ethical AI health solutions across Latin America, creating opportunities for regional collaboration and setting the standard for neighboring countries.For HealthAI, after having signed partnerships with the United Kingdom, Singapore, India, and Vietnam, this represents the agency’s first foothold in Latin America, expanding the GRN’s global reach and diversity. Access to Brazil's unique healthcare landscape provides invaluable perspectives on AI deployment in diverse, resource-varied settings. Brazil's participation reinforces HealthAI's commitment to ensuring that AI-driven health innovations benefit populations across all income levels and geographic regions. All activities will fully comply with local legislation, safeguard citizens’ data within national frameworks, ensure privacy and protection, uphold national sovereignty, and involve no transfer of financial resources.ENDNotes:1. The HealthAI Global Regulatory Network is a new international platform bringing together health regulators to strengthen oversight of AI in healthcare. It aims to build trust, improve safety and accelerate responsible innovation through shared learning, joint standards and early warnings of emerging risks. Members will also have access to a global directory of registered AI health tools to support transparency and collaboration.2. An initial ten ‘Pioneer Countries’ from diverse regions are being invited to shape the Global Regulatory Network from the outset. Each will work with HealthAI to support stronger regulatory frameworks, support local innovation and ensure AI technologies meet high standards of safety, effectiveness and equity. Members have the opportunity to share knowledge with regulatory and digital health bodies from other pioneering nations, such as Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and others.3. HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes equitable access to AI-powered health innovations, working as an implementation partner with governments and global health leaders to ensure AI transforms healthcare for all. This inclusive effort prioritizes responsible AI governance and equitable health access, regardless of economic status or geographic location.4. To learn more about HealthAI, visit their website at www.healthai.agency5. For Inquiries, Please Contact: Stéphane Dupré, Head of Communication, HealthAI – The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health, Email: communication@healthai.agency

