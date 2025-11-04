Personal Care Shower And Bath Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $89.58 Billion by 2029 | TBRC

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Personal Care Shower And Bath Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Care Shower And Bath Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of personal care shower and bath has surged remarkably in the recent past. There is a projected increase from $62.52 billion in 2024 to $66.2 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The significant growth during the historical period is due to evolving consumer habits, heightened consciousness about health and wellbeing, advancement and variety in products, rapid urbanization and hectic schedules, along with social and cultural impacts.

Over the upcoming years, the personal care shower and bath market is predicted to experience strong expansion. It's projected to reach a value of $89.58 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth during the forecast period is likely due to the ongoing emphasis on health and wellbeing, environmental preservation, consumer desire for natural and organic components, personalization and bespoke trends, and the supremacy of e-commerce. Key trends during the forecast period will include an emphasis on clean beauty and free-from products, the emergence of multifunctional, time-saving items, the use of time-honored and traditional ingredients, and the surge of indie and niche brands.

Download a free sample of the personal care shower and bath market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7258&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Personal Care Shower And Bath Market?

The growing inclination towards Ayurvedic products is propelling the expansion of the personal care bath and shower market. Ayurveda, an ancient Indian medical system, utilizes natural components like herbs and essential oils to create these products. These Ayurvedic items are primarily used in personal care bath and showers to maintain good body health and are appropriate for all skin types. As an example, Saffron Media Pvt Ltd., an Indian media firm, reported in August 2023 that during the fiscal year 2022-23, India's exports of Ayush and herbal products reached $628.5 million, exceeding the $612.1 million achieved in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Thus, the heightened demand for Ayurvedic products in healthcare is fueling the personal care bath and shower market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Personal Care Shower And Bath Market?

Major players in the Personal Care Shower And Bath include:

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever plc

• Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Henkel AG & Co KGaA

• Godrej Consumer Products Limited

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Kao Corporation

• Beiersdorf AG

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Personal Care Shower And Bath Market?

Innovation in product creation is the leading trend captivating the attention of major players in the personal care shower and bath market. To secure their market stronghold, major companies are introducing new products. For instance, the environmentally friendly cleaning product creator, Blueland, launched a novel Body Wash Refills in May 2022. This new formula, which turns into a creamy gel upon contact with water, is packaged with a reusable Forever Bottle and an eco-friendly body wash powder packet. Composed of skin-friendly constituents such as oat, vitamin E, coconut acid, and kaolin clay, this product is phthalate and paraben-free.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Personal Care Shower And Bath Market Growth

The personal care shower and bathmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Shower Cream or Gel, Bar Soap, Body Wash, Shower Oil, Bath Additives, Other Product Types

2) By Form: Solid, Gel and Jellies, Liquid, Other forms

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End-Users: Men, Women

Subsegments:

1) By Shower Cream Or Gel: Hydrating Shower Cream, Exfoliating Shower Gel, Moisturizing Shower Cream

2) By Bar Soap: Antibacterial Bar Soap, Moisturizing Bar Soap, Exfoliating Bar Soap, Organic Or Natural Bar Soap

3) By Body Wash: Foaming Body Wash, Hydrating Body Wash, Exfoliating Body Wash

4) By Shower Oil: Moisturizing Shower Oil, Aromatherapy Shower Oil

5) By Bath Additives: Bath Salts, Bath Oils, Bubble Bath, Bath Bombs

6) By Other Product Types: Shower Scrubs, Shower Mists, Spa Treatments

View the full personal care shower and bath market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-shower-and-bath-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Personal Care Shower And Bath Market By 2025?

In 2024, the personal care shower and bath market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report highlights regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Personal Care Shower And Bath Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

High Power Transformers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-power-transformers-global-market-report

Low Power Transformers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-power-transformers-global-market-report

Medium Power Transformers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medium-power-transformers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.