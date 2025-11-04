Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the non-destructive testing (ndt) and inspection market has demonstrated significant growth in recent times. A surge from $9.61 billion in 2024 to $10.36 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%, is projected. The notable historical growth is due to the growing uptake of NDT in the aerospace sector as well as a heightened demand for NDT procedures in the oil and gas field.

The market size for non-destructive testing (ndt) and inspection is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forthcoming years. It is projected to escalate to $14.14 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The projected growth within the forecast period can be linked to increasing urbanization, elevated research and development activities, and mounting demand for NDT inspection in the power generation sector. Noteworthy trends to be monitored during the forecast period encompass enhancements in digital radiography, rise in ultrasonic testing (UT) breakthroughs, amplified usage of robotics and automation, adoption of infrared thermography, emphasis on NDT digitization and data analytics, alongside product innovations.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market?

The global surge in urbanization and industrialization is predicted to fuel the expansion of the NDT and inspection market in the forthcoming years. For instance, as per the UN Trade and Development, 2022 saw an augmentation of the world's urban population by 56.9 billion. Industries involved in high-speed manufacturing such as aerospace are investing in NDT and inspection services for regular quality checks, detection of infrastructure breakdowns, and more. These businesses are also partnering with NDT service providers to conduct training and uphold production efficiency via high-quality training and education. For example, according to Eurostat, an agency based in Luxembourg, EU's industrial output marked a 5% elevation in 2022 compared to 2021. Furthermore, steel consumption is anticipated to rise by 0.4% in 2022, hitting 1,840.2 million tons (Mt), and followed by another increase of 2.2% in 2023, estimated to reach 1,881.4 Mt. Therefore, the fast-paced growth in urbanization and industrialization across the world is driving the growth of the NDT and inspection market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market?

Major players in the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection include:

• SGS Group

• TEAM Inc.

• Applus Services

• Baker Hughes Company

• Mistras Group Inc.

• Acuren Inspection Inc.

• Intertek Group Plc.

• Bureau Veritas S.A.

• Yxlon International Gmbh

• MME Group.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market?

Progress in technology is a significant trend molding the NDT and inspection market. Dominant corporations active in the NDT and inspection industry are prioritizing the creation of technological advancements specific to NDT and inspection to solidify their status. For example, VCxray Inspection Service, a subset of VisiConsult specializing in industrial X-ray technology, presented a new x.OS in April 2022. This X-ray operating system is dedicated to non-destructive testing (NDT). Essentially, it is an inventive software geared towards industrial X-ray inspection.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market Growth

The non-destructive testing (ndt) and inspectionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technique: Magnetic Particle Testing, Ultrasonic Testing, Visual Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Radiographic Testing, Acoustic Emission Testing, Other Techniques

2) By Method: Visual Inspection, Surface Inspection, Volumetric Inspection, Other Methods

3) By Vertical: Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Aerospace, Public Infrastructure, Automotive, Power Generation, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT): Surface And Subsurface Defects Detection, Magnetic Field Generation Methods (Permanent, Electromagnetic), Application Areas (Metal Components, Welds)

2) By Ultrasonic Testing (UT): Pulse-Echo Method, Through-Transmission Method, Thickness Gauging, Flaw Detection In Materials

3) By Visual Testing (VT): Direct Visual Inspection (DVI), Remote Visual Inspection (RVI), Use Of Optical Instruments (Borescopes, Endoscopes)

4) By Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT): Fluorescent Vs. Visible Dye Penetrants, Surface Preparation Techniques, Post-Application Inspection Methods

5) By Eddy-Current Testing (ECT): Conductivity And Coating Thickness Measurement, Detection Of Surface And Near-Surface Defects, Applications In Aerospace And Manufacturing

6) By Radiographic Testing (RT): X-ray Vs. Gamma-ray Techniques, Film And Digital Radiography, Applications In Welding And Casting Inspection

7) By Acoustic Emission Testing (AET): Monitoring Of Active Defects In Structures, High-Frequency Signal Detection, Applications In Pressure Vessels And Tanks

8) By Other Techniques: Thermography (Infrared Testing), Laser Testing, Fiber Optic Testing, Microwave Testing

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region for the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Inspection market. The report on the NDT and Inspection market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

