Natural Cosmetics Market to Reach USD $52.05 Billion by 2029 at 4.3% CAGR

Natural Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Natural Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Natural Cosmetics Market In 2025?

The size of the natural cosmetics market has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The market, which was worth $41.74 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $43.95 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The factors contributing to this significant growth during the historic period include changes in consumer preferences, the proliferation of e-commerce, celebrity and influencer marketing tactics, a surge in allergies and intolerances, and progress in green chemistry.

The forecast is for consistent expansion of the natural cosmetics market in the upcoming years, with expected growth to $52.05 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Several factors contribute to this projected increase over the forecast period, such as the worldwide growth of natural cosmetics brands, the expanding middle class, heightened focus on sustainable operations, and the impact of the clean beauty movement, along with the growth of beauty and personal care retail stores. Key trends predicted over the forecast period encompass the use of blockchain to ensure supply chain transparency, beauty products without water, packaging that is biodegradable and sustainable, integration of artificial intelligence and modern technology, as well as upcycling and circular beauty practices.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Natural Cosmetics Market?

The escalating interest in health and wellness is projected to drive the expansion of the natural cosmetics market in the future. The term ""health and wellness"" integrates a comprehensive method to preserving and enhancing holistic well-being, incorporating physical, psychological, and societal aspects of life. These elements of health and wellness impact the utilization and attractiveness of natural cosmetics to evade harmful chemicals, enhance skin health and offer nourishment. For example, in December 2023, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a federal agency based in the U.S, reported that U.S. healthcare expenditure increased by 4.1% in 2022, climbing to $4.5 trillion, which was higher than the growth rate of 3.2% in 2021. Consequently, the heightened importance on health and wellness is stimulating the expansion of the low-density polyethylene market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Natural Cosmetics Industry?

Major players in the Natural Cosmetics include:

• Tata Group

• Johnson and Johnson

• LVMH (Moët Hennessy -Louis Vuitton)

• Procter And Gamble Co.

• Unilever PLC

• L’Oréal SA

• Natura and Co Holding SA

• Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

• Chanel S.A.

• Kao Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Natural Cosmetics Market In The Globe?

In an attempt to cater to the increasing preference for natural cosmetics in India, industry-leading businesses in the natural cosmetics market are introducing novel products such as vegan skin and hair care offerings. These vegan items, devoid of any components sourced from animals and non-tested on animals, are crafted with natural and organic constituents, eliminating toxins and synthetic ingredients. For example, OrgaGlo Naturals, an organic and natural cosmetics producer based in India, introduced vegan skin and hair care items utilizing top-grade natural elements in August 2022. These offerings, ranging from onion and rice water for hair maintenance to ubtan, tea tree, and Vitamin C for skin and body upkeep, are devoid of injurious chemicals. They are also safe, toxin-free, and entirely natural.

What Segments Are Covered In The Natural Cosmetics Market Report?

The natural cosmeticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Skin And Sun Care, Hair Care, Bath And Shower, Mens Grooming, Color Cosmetic, Fragrances And Deodorants, Oral Care

2) By Consumer Orientation: Male, Female, Unisex, Baby And Kids

3) By Sales Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, Mono Brand Store, Other Sales Channel

Subsegments:

1) By Skin And Sun Care: Moisturizers, Sunscreens, Cleansers, Anti-Aging Products, Exfoliators, Serums And Oils

2) By Hair Care: Shampoos, Conditioners, Hair Masks And Treatments, Styling Products, Scalp Treatments

3) By Bath And Shower: Body Wash, Bath Oils And Salts, Shower Gels, Exfoliating Scrubs

4) By Men's Grooming: Shaving Creams And Gels, Beard Oils And Balms, Facial Cleansers, Moisturizers

5) By Color Cosmetic: Foundations, Lipsticks And Lip Care, Eyeshadows, Blushes And Bronzers, Mascara

6) By Fragrances And Deodorants: Natural Perfumes, Roll-On Deodorants, Body Sprays, Scented Oils

7) By Oral Care: Natural Toothpastes, Mouthwashes, Teeth Whitening Products

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Natural Cosmetics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the natural cosmetics market. The forecast suggests a potential growth in this sector. Regions incorporated in the natural cosmetics market study include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

