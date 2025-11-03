Madhya Pradesh Tourism to Showcase India’s Heartland at WTM London 2025

Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site A prehistoric refuge still echoing stories from thousands of years ago. Thunderous Splendor of Dhuandhar Waterfalls – Jabalpur Cheetah's at Kuno National Park

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism is all set to participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, taking place from 4th to 6th November at ExCeL London. Recognized as one of the world’s foremost travel trade exhibitions, the event offers Madhya Pradesh a platform to engage with global travel industry leaders, tour operators, and media representatives while promoting the state’s distinctive and multifaceted tourism potential.The delegation representing Madhya Pradesh Tourism at WTM London 2025 is led by Mr. Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism, Culture, Religious Trusts & Endowments, Government of Madhya Pradesh, along with Dr. Ilayaraja T., Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), and Mr. Rahul Argal, Deputy General Manager (New Product & Events). The delegation also includes key stakeholders representing various verticals of Madhya Pradesh Tourism, emphasizing the state’s commitment to collaborative growth and international engagement.Widely celebrated as “an offbeat multispecialty destination,” Madhya Pradesh will showcase its diverse tourism offerings — spanning heritage, wildlife, spirituality, and culture. The pavilion will highlight the state’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Khajuraho’s architectural brilliance, Sanchi’s Buddhist monuments, and the Bhimbetka rock shelters — each representing an integral chapter in India’s ancient history. The state’s reputation as the “Tiger State of India” is also underscored through immersive displays featuring its iconic wildlife reserves such as Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, and Satpura.Complementing these attractions, the pavilion will bring to life Orchha’s medieval charm, Mandu’s majestic architecture, and Ujjain’s spiritual heritage, along with the vibrant art, craft, and tribal traditions that form the cultural fabric of the state. Acknowledged as a deep treasure trove for history enthusiasts, Madhya Pradesh continues to captivate travelers seeking authentic and immersive experiences rooted in India’s historical and cultural legacy.Visitors will be introduced to new-age travel experiences, including wellness tourism, adventure trails, and eco-friendly circuits, aligned with global preferences for sustainable and responsible tourism. Reinforcing its image as a clean, green state, Madhya Pradesh consistently integrates conservation with community empowerment, ensuring that tourism development remains inclusive, ethical, and environmentally conscious.The participation of Madhya Pradesh Tourism at WTM London 2025 reflects the state’s vision to expand its global outreach and strengthen its position as a preferred, safe destination for international travelers, especially solo women travelers, known for its hospitality, warmth, and secure travel environment. Through this global platform, Madhya Pradesh aims to connect with the UK and European travel markets, develop trade partnerships, and promote tailored itineraries that appeal to varied traveler interests.The pavilion will offers a captivating overview of the state’s tourism circuits through visual showcases, digital storytelling, and interactive sessions. Emphasis is placed on sustainable tourism initiatives, including community-managed eco-lodges and heritage conservation programs, reflecting the state’s deep commitment to responsible tourism that benefits local communities while preserving its natural and cultural wealth.Participation in WTM London 2025 marks another milestone in Madhya Pradesh’s ongoing journey toward global recognition as a destination that harmoniously blends heritage, wilderness, and spirituality — a true reflection of its essence as the Heart of Incredible India.

