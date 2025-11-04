Nanoparticle Analysis Market to Reach $8.45 Billion by 2029 with 10% CAGR

Nanoparticle Analysis Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Nanoparticle Analysis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Nanoparticle Analysis Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the market size for nanoparticle analysis has shown steady growth. Predictions indicate that the market will rise from $5.25 billion in 2024 to $5.77 billion in 2025, with a 9.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors leading to this growth during the historical period include nanotechnology advancements, a rising need for precision medicine, increasing environmental awareness necessitating pollution monitoring, escalating use in electronics, and government funding dedicated to research and development.

In the coming years, the nanoparticle analysis market is projected to experience a significant surge, with an expected value of $8.45 billion in 2029, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This spike within the forecast period can be credited to several factors such as the diversity of nanoparticle sizes, the need for sophisticated characterization techniques, emerging uses in the fields of medicine and electronics, product safety regulatory prerequisites, and advancements in instrument technology. Major trends predicted within this period encompass increased adoption of cutting-edge spectroscopy techniques, a higher demand for nanoparticle tracking analysis, escalating applications in the pharmaceutical industry, expanding use in environmental monitoring, and the introduction of unified analytical platforms.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Nanoparticle Analysis Market?

The growth of the nanoparticle analysis market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising incidences of cancer. Cancer, characterized by irregular cell growth with potential to invade and spread to other parts of the body, is becoming more prevalent due to factors such as aging populations, shifts in lifestyle, environmental factors, and enhancements in detection and diagnostic techniques. Nanoparticle analysis is an integral part in the advancement of cancer research and therapy. It provides researchers with a deeper understanding of the unique attributes of nanoparticles, thus promoting the creation of targeted drug delivery systems, enhanced cancer imaging, and advancements in personalized medicine. For example, the American Cancer Society, a nonprofit cancer advocacy organization in the US, revealed that the number of cancer cases grew by 3.16% to 19.58 million in 2023 from 18.98 million in 2021. Consequently, the rising incidence of cancer is propelling the growth and development of the nanoparticle analysis market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Nanoparticle Analysis Market?

Major players in the Nanoparticle Analysis include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Beckman Coulter Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

• Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

• Horiba Ltd.

• Particle Measuring Systems Inc.

• Sympatec GmbH

• TSI Incorporated

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Nanoparticle Analysis Market?

Leading businesses in the nanoparticle analysis market are concentrating on creating real-time nanoparticle detection and analysis solutions to establish a competitive position. These are techniques used to identify, define and assess nanoparticles, particles sized between 1 to 100 nanometers. As an example, Corning Inc., a technology firm based in the US, introduced Videodrop in August 2023. Videodrop is an optical technology that uses interferometric microscopy for momentous strides in real-time nanoparticle detection and analysis. It has the ability to measure the size and concentration of nanoparticles in under 60 seconds, requiring just a 5–10 µl sample. Videodrop is capable of accumulating a physical titer of viral vectors like lentivirus, retrovirus, adenovirus, and extracellular vehicles (EVs) in the 80–500 nanometer range. It can be employed for in-process control during purification, offering real-time data that aids in optimizing the bioprocessing workflow.

How Is The Nanoparticle Analysis Market Segmented?

The nanoparticle analysismarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS), Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA), Laser Diffraction Method (LDM), Other Types

2) By Type Of Nanoparticles: Metal Nanoparticles, Lipid Nanoparticles, Other Types of Nanoparticles

3) By End User: Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Nanotechnology Companies, Environmental Agencies, Electronics Manufactures

Subsegments:

1) By Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS): Single-Wavelength DLS, Multi-Wavelength DLS

2) By Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA): Video Microscopy-Based NTA, Fluorescence-Based NTA

3) By Laser Diffraction Method (LDM): Single Angle LDM, Multi-Angle LDM

4) By Other Types: Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM), Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering (SAXS)

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Nanoparticle Analysis Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for nanoparticle analysis, while Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report includes market analyses for various geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

