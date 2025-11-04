Building Finishing Contractors Market Forecasted to Achieve US $1929.74 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Building Finishing Contractors Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size for building finishing contractors has experienced significant growth. The market is projected to expand from $1387.34 billion in 2024 to $1475.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors such as the growth of the construction industry, real estate development, urbanization and infrastructure projects, building renovation activities, and evolving architectural and design trends have contributed to the market's historical growth.

In the coming years, the market size of building finishing contractors is predicted to witness robust expansion. The market is projected to escalate to $1929.74 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Such growth during the forecasted period can be credited to factors like sustainable and green building practices, the incorporation of smart buildings, adherence to health and safety regulations, resilient infrastructure, demographic growth, and demand for housing. Key trends to expect during this period include the use of sustainable materials for finishing, integration of smart homes, biophilic design as well as modular and prefabricated finishing, along with adaptive reuse.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Building Finishing Contractors Market?

The demographic trend in most countries is leaning towards an older population, thus driving a greater need for facilities adapted to seniors. For example, data from the World Health Organization (WHO), an esteemed governmental organization, predicts that from 2020 to 2050, the global population of individuals aged 80 or over is projected to rise threefold and hit 426 million. Additionally, by 2050, the number of individuals aged 60 and over is set to reach 2.1 billion, which is double the current figure. This necessitates alterations and improvements in housing and local areas for increased safety and inclusivity. Ease of access to local stores and city centers needs to be improved for the elderly population. Moreover, public transportation also requires modifications to cater to the growing demand from this demographic. As a result, there is likely to be a surge in the demand for the services of building finishing contractors in the forthcoming period.

Who Are The Key Players In The Building Finishing Contractors Industry?

Major players in the Building Finishing Contractors include:

• Fletcher Building Ltd.

• NCI Building Systems Inc

• Interserve Plc

• APi Group Inc

• Performance Contracting Group Inc

• Cleveland Construction Inc

• Irex Corp of Lancaster

• Sherwin-Williams Company

• Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries, Inc

• RPM International Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Building Finishing Contractors Market In The Future?

Leading companies in the building finishing contractor market are concentrating on creating cutting-edge technology solutions, like user-friendly software specifically designed for rapid building construction that simplifies project management, increases accuracy, and boosts overall productivity. Software for quick building construction typically refers to digital instruments created to expedite and simplify construction management tasks. For example, Topcon, an engineering firm based in Japan, unveiled a software called Digital Layout in May 2023, intended to increase efficiency in the building construction sector. The software is suitable for both beginners and seasoned users, making the shift from traditional layout methods to digital processes easier. The software can be integrated with 3D lasers and works flawlessly with Autodesk Revit or AutoCAD for point file generation. It offers real-time reporting, support on multiple platforms including Windows and Android, and cloud connectivity via Topcon MAGNET Enterprise for convenient data sharing.

What Segments Are Covered In The Building Finishing Contractors Market Report?

The building finishing contractors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Drywall And Insulation Contractors, Painting And Wall Covering Contractors, Flooring Contractors, Tile And Terrazzo Contractors, Finish Carpentry Contractors, Other Building Finishing Contractors

2) By Service Provider: Large Chain Companies, Independent Contractors

3) By Mode: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction, Utility System Construction, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Drywall And Insulation Contractors: Drywall Contractors, Insulation Contractors

2) By Painting And Wall Covering Contractors: Interior Painting Contractors, Exterior Painting Contractors, Wallpaper Contractors, Other Wall Covering Contractors

3) By Flooring Contractors: Carpet Installation Contractors, Hardwood Floor Contractors, Ceramic Tile Installation Contractors, Vinyl And Linoleum Flooring Contractors, Other Flooring Contractors

4) By Tile And Terrazzo Contractors: Ceramic Tile Contractors, Terrazzo Flooring Contractors, Marble And Stone Tile Contractors, Other Tile And Terrazzo Contractors

5) By Finish Carpentry Contractors: Cabinet Installation Contractors, Millwork Contractors, Trim And Molding Contractors, Door And Window Installation Contractors, Other Finish Carpentry Contractors

6) By Other Building Finishing Contractors: Stucco Contractors, Plaster Contractors, Soundproofing Contractors, Other Specialty Finishing Contractors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Building Finishing Contractors Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Building Finishing Contractors market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, followed by Western Europe. The report encompasses all the key global regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, followed by the Middle East and Africa.

