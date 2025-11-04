Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Market to Reach USD $33.31 Billion by 2029 at 8.2% CAGR

Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size for gypsum-based plasterboard has seen considerable growth. The value is forecasted to increase from $22.5 billion in 2024 to $24.28 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The marked expansion in the preceding period was due to a surge in construction work, increased emphasis on eco-friendly building materials, improved characteristics of gypsum-based plasterboard, governmental laws and actions, and a rise in refurbishment and overhaul activities.

Over the coming years, an upward trend is projected in the gypsum-based plasterboard market, with a predicted growth to $33.31 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This anticipated expansion during the forecast period can be tied to a worldwide progression towards eco-friendly construction methods, an increasing consciousness about energy conservation, rising demand in developing markets, a burgeoning real estate industry, and the inclusion of automation in board manufacturing. Key trends for the forecast period encompass technological progression in production, utilization of recycled materials and waste minimization, escalating preference for multipurpose plasterboard, demand for gypsum-derived plasterboard, emergence of intelligent buildings, and the incorporation of technology.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Market?

The upswing in the construction sector is predicted to fuel the development of the gypsum-based plasterboard market. Construction tasks entail a broad spectrum of duties and operations which contribute to the build-out of infrastructure for sewage, stormwater, and nonpoint-source projects. The surge in construction ventures is spurred by fast-paced urbanization, the progression of infrastructure, and scientific advances. Gypsum-based plasterboard becomes instrumental in construction projects, as it is utilised to construct internal walls, ceilings, and partitions, thus presenting a slick, fire-proof, easily installed surface that can be adorned with paint or wallpaper. For instance, in November 2023, data from the Office for National Statistics, an organization based out of the UK, stated that the worth of fresh construction work in Great Britain had skyrocketed by 15.8% in 2022, hitting a record peak of (£132,989) $174,216 million. Both the private sector which escalated by $18,430 million and the public sector which experienced a surge of $5,329 million primarily contributed to this growth. Consequently, the escalating demand from the construction sector is propelling the gypsum-based plasterboard market forward.

Who Are The Key Players In The Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Industry?

Major players in the Gypsum-Based Plasterboard include:

• Holcim Group

• Knauf Gips KG

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• USG Corporation

• Eagle Materials Inc.

• USG Boral Middle East

• CSR Limited

• Daiken Corporation

• National Gypsum Company

• Taishan Gypsum Co. Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Industry?

Key players in the gypsum-based plasterboard market are focusing on introducing innovative products with enhanced features, such as multi-functional moisture-resistant boards. This strategy aims to improve performance, adhere to industry regulations, and fulfill varying construction needs while ensuring sustainability. A versatile moisture-proof gypsum board is designed to perform efficiently in areas with high humidity or moisture, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms. Saint-Gobain Gyproc, a French manufacturer of gypsum-based construction materials, unveiled a series of products in December 2023, encompassing gypsum wallboards. Their product catalogue includes Habito Standard, a wallboard designed for heavy unplanned and planned loads, Rigiroc, a moisture-resistant versatile board, and Glasroc X, an exterior wallboard. These innovative attributes not only meet functionality demands but also align with contemporary design trends, cementing Saint-Gobain Gyproc's position as a front-runner in the gypsum wallboard segment.

What Segments Are Covered In The Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Market Report?

The gypsum-based plasterboard market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Standard Plasterboard, Fire-Resistant Plasterboard, Sound-Insulated Plasterboard, Thermal Plasterboard, Moisture-Resistant Plasterboard, Impact-Resistant Plasterboard, Other Types

2) By Material: Gypsum, Bio-Based

3) By End-User Application: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Plasterboard: Regular Gypsum Board, Lightweight Gypsum Board

2) By Fire-Resistant Plasterboard: Type X Gypsum Board, Type C Gypsum Board

3) By Sound-Insulated Plasterboard: High-Density Gypsum Board, Laminated Acoustic Gypsum Board

4) By Thermal Plasterboard: Insulated Gypsum Board, Foil-Backed Gypsum Board

5) By Moisture-Resistant Plasterboard: Green Board, Cement-Backed Gypsum Board

6) By Impact-Resistant Plasterboard: Reinforced Gypsum Board, Fiberglass-Mat Gypsum Board

7) By Other Types: Mold-Resistant Plasterboard, Flexible Gypsum Board

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for gypsum-based plasterboards. The region projected to have the quickest growth over the next few years is Asia-Pacific. The report provides data on all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

