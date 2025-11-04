Artificial Grass Market to Reach $5.83 Billion by 2029 with 6.5% CAGR

Artificial Grass Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Artificial Grass Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been robust growth in the size of the artificial grass market. It is forecasted to increase from $4.27 billion in 2024 to $4.53 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth observed in the historical period is due to factors like the escalating demand for water conservation, development of sports infrastructure, surging popularity of low-maintenance landscaping, rising urbanization and development of green spaces, and an increase in disposable income.

Anticipations reveal a solid progression in the artificial grass market over the following years, with a projection to hit $5.83 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include innovations in sustainability and eco-friendliness, the acceptance of hybrid turf in sports, developments in smart cities and urban greening projects, an increase in residential and commercial landscaping, and escalating demand from consumers for lawn and outdoor decor activities. Additional anticipated trends comprise developments in material technology, debut of new products, environmentally friendly synthetic grasses, and technological progress in the areas of shock absorption and drainage.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Artificial Grass Market?

The expected rise in sports involvement is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the artificial grass market. The term ""sports involvement"" refers to individuals participating in games, physical sports, and diverse activities for skill enhancement, fitness, or enjoyment, whether competitively or for leisure. This increase is driven by heightened awareness of health benefits, a burgeoning interest in social bonding, and an intensified focus on fitness and well-being. The role of artificial grass in boosting sports involvement is significant because it offers a resilient, easy-to-maintain, and weatherproof playing environment that permits uniform performance and accessibility for a variety of sports. For example, a report by the USA's Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) showed that in February 2024, the involvement in winter sports, team sports, racquet sports, and water sports heightened by over 9% in 2023, with winter sports seeing a 22% growth. Also, pickleball witnessed a 51.8% upsurge from 2022, and cumulative sports and fitness involvement touched 242 million Americans, a 2.2% upsurge from the former year. Consequently, the increasing involvement in sports will spur the expansion of the artificial grass market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Grass Market?

Major players in the Artificial Grass include:

• Victoria PLC

• SYNLawn

• SIS Pitches Limited

• Southwest Greens

• Limonta Sport S.p.A.

• CCGrass

• ACT Global Sports

• Nurteks Halı Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

• EasyTurf Inc.

• Controlled Products LLC

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Artificial Grass Market In The Future?

Key players in the synthetic turf market like Condor Grass are developing new technologies such as the color-changing grass technology to improve durability and maintain the natural elegance of color over time despite weather changes and prolonged sun exposure. Essentially, this innovative method enables real or imitation grass to change color according to environmental conditions, user preference, or interactive features. For example, Condor Grass, a Dutch firm that specializes in artificial grass production, introduced Colorshift technology in October 2023. This novel kind of artificial turf changes color in response to external temperature, creating a natural look of changing seasons. Developed in partnership with TenCate Grass, this innovation heightens the authenticity of synthetic grass used in landscaping, leisure, and sports activities.

How Is The Artificial Grass Market Segmented?

The artificial grass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Synthetic Turf, Polypropylene Grass, Nylon Grass, Polyethylene Grass

2) By Pile Height: Less Than 20 Mm, 20-30 Mm, 30-40 Mm, 40-50 Mm, More Than 50 Mm

3) By Installation: Flooring, Wall Cladding

4) By Infill Material: Sand, Rubber, Crumb Rubber, Cork

5) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Sports, Landscaping

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic Turf: Sports Turf, Landscape Turf, Playground Turf, Pet-Friendly Turf, Hybrid Turf

2) By Polypropylene Grass: Low-Density Polypropylene Grass, High-Density Polypropylene Grass, UV-Resistant Polypropylene Grass, Budget Polypropylene Turf, Decorative Polypropylene Grass

3) By Nylon Grass: High-Traffic Nylon Grass, Heat-Resistant Nylon Grass, Texturized Nylon Grass, Indoor Nylon Turf, Multi-Sport Nylon Turf

4) By Polyethylene Grass: Soft-Touch Polyethylene Grass, High-Durability Polyethylene Grass, Water-Resistant Polyethylene Grass, Landscaping Polyethylene Turf, Golf And Putting Green Polyethylene Turf

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Artificial Grass Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the artificial grass market. The market report for artificial grass includes a diverse geographical coverage encompassing Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

