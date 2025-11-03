ZIPS Cleaners supports veteran service organizations to honor military veterans, launches new ongoing military discounts

ZIPS Cleaners is supporting the military-connected community with special discounts on dry cleaning and laundering for active-duty service members and veterans. ZIPS has long provided free American flag cleaning for all customers every day. In celebration of Flag Day in June, the company also partnered with the Armed Services YMCA, donating to the national nonprofit for each flag cleaned. With more than 70 locations across the country, ZIPS Cleaners has become the preferred brand by consumers who want to look their best for less.

SAVAGE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To honor our service members and veterans throughout the month of November, ZIPS Cleaners is supporting the military-connected community in a number of ways. In addition to ZIPS’ longstanding program offering free America flag cleaning every day, ZIPS is launching a 10% discount off the dry cleaning and laundering of military uniforms for active-duty service members and veterans, effectiveNovember 1. Additional discounts are being offered at participating locations (visit Military Discount | ZIPS Cleaners for details). And, on November 11, ZIPS is donating 1% of all sales on Veterans Day to Wounded Warrior Project.Headquartered near Baltimore, ZIPS is supporting the National Football League’s “Salute to Service” by sponsoring a series of military salutes during November games of the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders. Salute to Service is a program that honors, empowers and connects with U.S. service members, veterans and their families. Since 2011, the initiative has raised over $75 million through its partnerships with leading veteran service organizations, and ZIPS is proud to support VSOs in furthering their missions.These November activations are a sampling of the military initiatives ZIPS Cleaners has in place for supporting national veteran service organizations. The company has long been providing free American flag cleaning every day, and, in celebration of Flag Day in June, ZIPS started a partnership with the Armed Services YMCA through which the company makes a donation to the national nonprofit for each flag cleaned.This program runs through Veterans Day. In observance of National Day of Service and Remembrance, ZIPS donated 1% of sales on 9/11 Patriot Day to Tunnel to Towers.According to Mary Ann Donaghy, ZIPS chief marketing and customer experience officer, “This is a long-time tradition at ZIPS to demonstrate our pride in our great country. With our free flag-cleaning service, we’ll help keep flags flying proudly for all our customers, all year long."We are particularly honored to support such VSOs as the Armed Services YMCA, Tunnel to Towers, Wounded Warrior Project and the NFL’s Salute to Service to show our appreciation for all they do to help enhance the lives of our military members, veterans and their families,” said Donaghy. “We look forward to exploring more opportunities with these organizations and others to create initiatives that help make an impact on improving the lives of our military-connected communities.”ZIPS Cleaners was launched in the early 2000s when eight of the Baltimore-Washington Metro Area’s premier dry cleaners banded together to form a unified brand offering same-day service at a single low price. Today with more than 70 locations throughout the U.S., ZIPS Cleaners serves both residential and commercial clientele. To find the nearest ZIPS Cleaners location, visit 321zips.com.# # #About ZIPS CleanersHeadquartered near Baltimore, ZIPS Cleanersprovides consumer and commercial laundry care centered around low-cost, in-by-9-out-by-5 dry cleaning. Services include Wash N Fold laundry, pressed laundry, alterations, and cleaning of household items, and its commercial service caters to a diverse range of industries. With more than 70 ZIPS Cleaners locations throughout the United States, 48 are located in the Washington DC/Baltimore metropolitan area. For more information visit ZIPS Cleaners.

U.S. Navy Veteran Cesar Ramos shares his story of service and his family’s ZIPS franchise history.

