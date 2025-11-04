Demand for Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $8.29 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Market Be By 2025?

The market size for packaged food shelf life testing has experienced robust growth in the last few years. It is projected to expand from $5.26 billion in 2024 to $5.71 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors such as regulatory compliance, the demand from consumers for quality assurance, the globalization of food supply chains, the rising complexity of packaged food items, as well as brand protection and reputation management have all contributed to the growth in the past period.

The market size for testing the shelf life of packaged foods is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with projections indicating that it will expand to $8.29 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth anticipated in the future can be credited to factors such as strict regulations on food safety, increasing demand for fresh and natural products, an escalated focus on sustainability, the challenges and risks of globalization and the supply chain, the expansion of e-commerce, and an evolving retail landscape, coupled with public health concerns. Key trends that are expected to emerge in this forecast period comprise the enlargement of global supply chains, the incorporation of smart packaging and the Internet of Things (IoT), stern regulatory obligations, the tailoring of testing protocols to suit different foods, and the booming demand for functional foods as well as those that are plant-based.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Market Landscape?

The increasing popularity of packaged foods is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the packaged food shelf-life testing market. The term 'packaged foods' refers to food that has been fully wrapped to safeguard it from damage, contamination, spoilage, pests, and meddling during its delivery and storage, using permeable or impermeable materials. Testing the shelf-life of packaged food is critical to establish food safety and guarantee no physical, chemical, or biological risks exist, thus keeping consumers safe from food-related diseases. For example, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a US entity offering access to biomedical and genomic data, reported in June 2024 that consumer demand for packaged food is persistently growing in Australia, with nearly 85% market share held by four main supermarkets. Each year, a specific Data Collector App tracks more than 20,000 products, showing an increasing inclination towards convenience, variety, and quality. Hence, this growing demand for packaged foods is fuelling the expansion of the shelf-life testing market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Market?

Major players in the Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing include:

• SGS SA

• AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

• Agrifood Technology

• ALS Ltd.

• AsureQuality Limited

• Bureau Veritas

• EMSL Analytical Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Intertek Group PLC

• Mérieux NutriSciences Corp.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Industry?

Innovations in technology have emerged as a central trend in the packaged food shelf-life testing market. To gain a competitive advantage, several leading companies are adopting novel technologies. As a case in point, SAVRpak, an American food technology innovation company, announced the launch of SAVRpak Drop-In in May 2022. This product utilizes moisture control technology to minimize excess moisture, condensation, and bacteria, effectively enhancing the shelf life of packaged items such as berries, leafy greens, grapes, and mini cucumbers. It also regulates the levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the packaging of the produce, resulting in freshness that can last up to four times longer.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Market

The packaged food shelf life testingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Parameter: Microbial Contamination, Rancidity, Nutrient Stability, Organoleptic Properties, Other Parameters

2) By Food Tested: Packaged Food, Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery Products, Meat And Meat Products, Dairy Products And Desserts, Processed Fruits And Vegetables, Other Food Tested

3) By Technology: Equipment And Kit-Based, Manual Tests

4) By Method: Real-Time Shelf Life Testing, Accelerated Shelf-Life Testing

Subsegments:

1) By Microbial Contamination: Total Plate Count (TPC), Yeast And Mold Count, Pathogen Testing, Shelf Life Of Probiotic Products

2) By Rancidity, Peroxide Value (PV), Acid Value (AV), Free Fatty Acids (FFA), Thiobarbituric Acid Reactive Substances (TBARS)

3) By Nutrient Stability: Vitamin Stability, Mineral Stability, Protein Integrity, Fatty Acid Profile

4) By Organoleptic Properties: Taste Testing, Aroma Assessment, Texture Evaluation, Color Analysis

5) By Other Parameters: Packaging Integrity Testing, Moisture Content Analysis, PH Level Testing, Sensory Evaluation Methods

Packaged Food Shelf Life Testing Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe led the market for testing the shelf life of packaged foods. The most rapid growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecasted period. The report on this market includes detailed information on regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

