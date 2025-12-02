Electro Scan and Core & Main Announce Sales Agreement to Expand SWORDFISH Lead Service Line Detection Technology

Electro Scan’s patented electrical resistance technology delivers reliable, non-destructive identification of buried lead service lines to support LCRR compliance. SWORDFISH is the first machine-intelligent probe that automatically identifies Copper, Galvanized, Plastic, and Lead service lines—no digging required. Core & Main’s focus on damage prevention, together with Eastcom Associates and Green Equipment Co., now offers Electro Scan’s SWORDFISH lead detection solutions nationwide. Home inspections check pool water, but not the buried pipes delivering your daily drinking water—leaving homeowners unaware of potential risks. The EPA recognizes electrical resistance testing as the only commercially available technology that can detect lead service lines without digging.

Two Core & Main branches, focused on damage prevention, Eastcom Associates and Green Equipment to offer SWORDFISH across 26 States and the District of Columbia

Adding Electro Scan’s patented technologies to our portfolio strengthens our commitment to protecting underground assets and enhancing public safety,” — Gary Schafer, Core & Main’s Director, Damage Prevention

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electro Scan Inc. , the global leader in machine-intelligent lead pipe detection, today announced a new exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Core & Main LP. Through its newly acquired damage prevention branches —comprising Green Equipment Company (Fort Worth, TX) and Eastcom Associates, Inc. (Branchburg, NJ)—Core & Main LP will distribute Electro Scan’s SWORDFISH solutions to municipal water utilities, contractors, home inspection, and real estate professionals across a 26-state region.This partnership significantly expands access to the only commercially available technology recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for accurately locating buried lead service lines.Helping Utilities Accelerate LCRR & LCRI ComplianceUnder the agreement, Core & Main will market and support Electro Scan’s SWORDFISH Special Edition (SE) and SWORDFISH LeadTrace (LT) systems—two solutions designed to help utilities rapidly build accurate lead service line inventories and prioritize replacement programs.Product Highlights• SWORDFISH SE (Special Edition)Lightweight, autonomous, and built for rapid in-field identification of service line materials, leak detection, and real-time digital reporting.• SWORDFISH LeadTrace (LT)A flexible, advanced probe capable of navigating more complex or longer buried lines for non-invasive identification of copper, galvanized, plastic, or lead service lines.• Proven ResultsMore than 15,000 home inspections have been completed since launch in 2023, establishing SWORDFISH as a field-proven solution for fast, accurate service line assessments.Leadership Commentary“We’re thrilled to partner with Core & Main’s two branches focused on damage prevention,” said Mike App, Executive Vice President of Electro Scan Inc. “Their nationwide reach and deep municipal relationships make SWORDFISH SE and LeadTrace available exactly where utilities need them most. Together, we’re enabling faster, data-driven decisions that support safer drinking water and full LCRR/LCRI compliance.”“Adding Electro Scan’s patented technologies to our portfolio strengthens our commitment to protecting underground assets and enhancing public safety,” said Gary Schafer, Core & Main’s Director, Damage Prevention. “Utilities now have direct access to the most accurate, field-validated solution for locating lead service lines—without digging.”Growing Regulatory Pressure Increases DemandRecent Electro Scan research presented at the AWWA Water Quality Technology Conference confirms that lead particles routinely adhere to copper and plastic pipes through biofilms and mineral deposits—making visual inspections unreliable. EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions require galvanized service lines downstream of past lead pipes to be classified as Galvanized Requiring Replacement, further increasing the need for accurate material verification.Home inspectors, real estate professionals, and contractors are increasingly recommending service line verification during property transactions, given widespread inventory gaps and the high number of unknown or misidentified pipe materials.Electro Scan Inc. is also a Vendor Member of InterNACHI, the world’s leading association for home inspectors.About Electro Scan Inc.Electro Scan Inc. is a global leader in machine-intelligent leak detection and buried pipe material assessment, providing patented solutions that deliver non-invasive, highly accurate data for water utilities, contractors, and property owners.About Core & MainCore & Main is a leading provider of infrastructure solutions for water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection in North America, with one of the industry's most extensive distribution networks and deep expertise in underground utility protection. It has recently invested in companies specifically involved with selling damage prevention solutions, these branches , Green Equipment Company (TX) and Eastcom Associates, Inc. (NJ), offer specialized solutions and equipment for utility locating, buried asset protection, and advanced water infrastructure inspection technologies.

