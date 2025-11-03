Holiday Glow Up! goGLOW Brings Luxury Spray Tanning Experience To Sherman Oaks

goGLOW Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles residents looking to shine a little brighter this holiday season have a new option for a healthy, radiant glow. goGLOW, the national luxury spray-tanning brand known for its skin first approach to sunless tanning, has opened its newest studio in Sherman Oaks, marking the brand’s first California location and it’s quickly becoming one of the Valley’s most talked-about beauty experiences.The timing couldn’t be better. With Thanksgiving gatherings, Christmas parties, and end-of-year celebrations around the corner, locals are trading tanning beds and self-tanners for goGLOW’s personalized approach to radiant skin.Inside the sleek, modern studio, guests are greeted by a team of trained Glow Artists who create custom airbrush tans using clean, skin-hydrating formulas. Each tan is uniquely blended to match the client’s skin tone, leaving a natural, bronzed finish without the streaks, odor, or orange undertones of traditional sprays.The Grand Opening Celebration is scheduled for Friday, December 5, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., featuring live demonstrations, giveaways, and an exclusive first look at the brand’s new “Glow Bar” concept blending luxury skincare and beauty in one experience. Founder Melanie Richards and President Tori Johnston will be attending the GO event. Guests can learn about holiday gift card options and memberships being introduced for the season.Founded on the belief that tanning should enhance the skin, not damage it, goGLOW’s formulas are vegan, paraben-free, and infused with antioxidants and botanicals. The brand has built a loyal following nationwide and is now setting its sights on Los Angeles’ beauty scene.“California deserves a glow that’s as healthy as it is beautiful,” said Melanie Richards, Founder & CEO of goGLOW. “Los Angeles sets the tone for beauty trends, and we’re excited to offer an experience that blends skincare and confidence without the sun damage. Our Sherman Oaks studio was designed to bring that signature goGLOW radiance to the heart of the Valley.”The studio’s opening adds a fresh face to the local beauty landscape in Sherman Oaks, joining a growing movement of wellness-driven, eco-conscious beauty spaces in Los Angeles. The brand’s commitment to healthy, radiant skin and elevated beauty rituals makes it a standout new addition for anyone looking to glow through the holidays and long after the decorations come down. The Sherman Oaks opening marks the first of several California studios planned for the Los Angeles area.More information about goGLOW Sherman Oaks is available at www.goglow.co/sherman-oaks . Follow @goGLOW_shermanoaks and @_goglow on Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes coverage of the grand opening.

