Large Commercial 2 Story Building in Downtown Historic Appomattox, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
21,000 +/- sf. 2 story commercial building on .53 +/- acre lot in historic downtown Appomattox, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
“Don’t miss this rare opportunity to buy a highly visible income producing commercial building with recent upgrades and B1 Zoning that will meet your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“The building is conveniently located just off of Main Street and is only 1.5 miles from Rt. 460 and 20 miles from Lynchburg, VA,” said Sid Smyth, auction marketing coordinator.
The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date: Online only bidding begins to close on Monday, November 17, 2025 @ 12:00 pm NOON (Eastern).
Location of the property: 1850 Church Street, Appomattox, VA 24522
21,000± sf. 2 story commercial building on .53± acre lot in historic downtown Appomattox, VA
• Massive Class C building with a large footprint in the downtown opportunity zone
• Originally 2 large connected yet independent buildings in Downtown Appomattox that over the years were combined into one.
• FIRST FLOOR LEVEL
o Entrance foyer/Access to street
o Large open space w/small marked areas for private vendor display
o Small cafe area/kitchen
o Rear areas w/private vendor display
o Rear storage area
o Two stairways to upper level
o Freight elevator (very old)
• UPPER LEVEL
o Large open areas for vendor display
o Several large unfinished areas for storage or future vendor display
• The roof over the retail & warehouse portions has been replaced
• Ceiling is 2'x4' metal channel/Tile and old style design tin panels
• Flooring is wood, tile & carpet
• 2 half bathrooms on main level
• Public water & sewer; electric water heater
• Forced air/heat pumps for heating & cooling
• Mixed commercial and residential loft use available w/conditional use permit
• Alley beside the building belongs to this building.
• Tax credits may be available for the rehab project (please conduct your own due diligence)
The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Sid Smyth (434-955-0708) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Sid Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 434-955-0708
info@nichollsauction.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.