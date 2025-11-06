CICONIIDAE Switzerland presents its handcrafted Abdimii Lizard handbag at the Grand Hotel National Lucerne — a showcase of Swiss craftsmanship and quiet luxury.

LUCERNE, LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND, November 6, 2025 -- CICONIIDAE Switzerland presents its iconic handbag at the Grand Hotel National Lucerne

The Swiss luxury label CICONIIDAE unveils its first handcrafted display at the renowned Grand Hotel National Lucerne – a place where Swiss craftsmanship, elegance, and timeless design meet.

At the center of the presentation stands the Abdimii Lizard handbag – crafted from finely embossed calf leather in the brand’s own atelier in Lucerne.

The design embodies Ciconiidae’s signature DNA: clean lines, subtle details, refined materials, and symbolic elements such as integrated gemstones.

The display, inspired by nature, is lined with real, preserved moss, creating a calm and organic setting for the handbag.

This interplay between craftsmanship and nature serves as a visual homage to the brand’s philosophy – Quiet Luxury, but with a voice.

“It’s a very special moment to present the first Ciconiidae handbag in such an iconic location,” says Tanja Störchli, founder and designer of Ciconiidae.

“The display reflects what the brand stands for – timelessness, mindfulness, and the connection between nature and craftsmanship.”

Located within the historic Grand Hotel National overlooking Lake Lucerne, the presentation marks a meaningful step in Ciconiidae’s journey — bringing CICONIIDAE's vision of Swiss craftsmanship to life in an environment that embodies history, elegance, and authenticity.

About CICONIIDAE

CICONIIDAE Switzerland is a Lucerne-based luxury brand specializing in handcrafted leather handbags.

Each model is created in the atelier in Kastanienbaum near Lucerne, using the finest calf and goatskin leathers and genuine gemstones.

Ciconiidae unites Swiss precision, natural inspiration, and timeless design into contemporary collector’s pieces of Haute Maroquinerie.

Website: www.ciconiidae.com Instagram: @ciconiidaeofficial YouTube: ciconiidaeswitzerland

Location: Grand Hotel National, Lucerne, Switzerland

Creating a Luxury Handbag Display/ Ciconiidae Switzerland at Hotel National Lucerne

