DataSnap™ Launches Bobby™: AI Platform Brings Institutional-Grade Quantitative Tools to Retail Investors

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataSnap ™, The Most Trusted Brand in Analytics™, today announced the launch of Bobby ™, a social-analytics AI trading platform that delivers institutional-grade decision intelligence to individual investors.By integrating proprietary AI methodologies with real-time community sentiment, Bobby provides retail traders with a critical asymmetric advantage in fast-moving markets. The platform bridges the technological gap between Wall Street-level quant systems and the self-directed investor, making sophisticated quantitative frameworks accessible, transparent, and affordable.“The barrier to entry in systematic trading has always been the cost and complexity of building proprietary quantitative models,” said Danyal Ali, CEO of DataSnap. “Bobby removes that barrier entirely. It acts as a transparent co-pilot and transforms strategic intent into executable algorithmic frameworks and incorporates live social sentiment for superior pattern recognition. This is a structural evolution in how retail investors approach market intelligence.”CORE DECISION INTELLIGENCE AND STRATEGY AUTONOMYBobby is engineered to compress the learning curve and deliver immediate strategic velocity through advanced AI-driven modules:• Quant Strategy Creator: Instantly generate algorithmic trading strategies through natural-language inputs. Refine them with chart patterns, technical indicators, and social data.• Automated Options Trader: Create and execute predictive options strategies with full programmatic autonomy, guided by risk-aware AI.• Social Trends Engine: Analyze real-time community positioning and sentiment, transforming crowd behavior into structured, actionable intelligence.• Best Stocks to Buy: Receive daily, high-conviction equity recommendations backed by transparent AI methodology and risk breakdowns.• AI Pattern Analyzer: Upload and analyze any stock chart to get deep-learning insights on formations, probabilities, and projections in seconds.• Seven Signals Weekly: A proprietary social-market data engine identifying seven trending stocks each week.• The ORB (The Opening Range Breakout): High-precision directional signaling for SPY during market hours, plus three curated micro-cap picks daily.• Bobby University: A structured learning academy equipping users with the quantitative and technical foundations for modern trading.• Plans start at $19 per month, including access to Bobby University, weekly stock signals, and daily recommendations.Disclaimer: Bobby is an educational and informational tool only. Trading involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. DATASNAP LABS : THE NEW STANDARD FOR AI-ACCELERATED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTDataSnap Labs serves as the company’s innovation engine which is a platform where business ideas are transformed into deployed products at unprecedented speed and value.“The economics of innovation have changed forever,” added Ali. “A solution that once required hundreds of thousands of dollars and a large team to architect, validate, and successfully exit just a few years ago can now be built for a fraction of that, in a fraction of the time. DataSnap Labs embodies 100x efficiency in capital deployment, bringing founders a future where speed to market is nearly instantaneous.”DataSnap Labs offers complete, integrated product-development capabilities. Founders achieve full market-ready execution in weeks, not years—with successful deployments demonstrating cost reductions of up to 90% versus traditional development cycles. This efficiency is strategically applied to displace the exorbitant pricing and opaque methodologies of traditional agencies for businesses of every scale, from local enterprises to complex two-sided marketplaces.To view recent projects or apply your idea for development, visit DataSnap Labs.ABOUT DATASNAPDataSnap™ is The Most Trusted Brand in Analytics™. Based in Newport Beach, California, DataSnap specializes in delivering AI-driven decision intelligence to growth-stage companies. The company provides a range of core services including Embedded Analytics, Predictive AI, Managed Advertising, and Product Development.

Be a Bobby™ | The Evolution of Smarter Trading (Official Launch Film)

