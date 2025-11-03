Rattan House Launches New Collection and Expand Flagship Showroom in Dubai Rattan House Launches New Collection and Expand Flagship Showroom in Dubai

Timeless craftsmanship meets elegance in a new chapter for luxury outdoor design

DUBAI, DUBAI, PAKISTAN, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury outdoor furniture brand Rattan House announces the debut of its latest collection and the opening of a state-of-the-art showroom in Dubai. The unveiling marks a significant moment for the brand, known for its dedication to craftsmanship, elegant design, and the timeless beauty of nature-inspired living.The new collection draws on the brand’s signature design philosophy, where form and function come together in harmony. Each piece is handmade using high-quality teak and natural fibres, celebrating artisanal expertise and sustainable practices. Designed to endure and evolve gracefully over time, the collection speaks to those who value quality, authenticity, and elegance in their outdoor spaces.From dining sets and sunbeds to fire pits, swings, lamps, daybeds, and outdoor rugs, it offers a complete destination for luxury outdoor living. The collection is inspired by nature and designed to make outdoor spaces as inviting as the indoors to shape beautiful outdoor moments for homes, hotels, and restaurants.With the opening of the showroom, the brand introduces a dedicated destination where design enthusiasts can experience its world first-hand. Carefully curated displays reflect the serenity of natural landscapes, offering visitors an immersive environment that showcases how thoughtful design can transform terraces, gardens, courtyards and beachfront spaces into timeless sanctuaries.The expansion underscores the brand’s continued commitment to serving both B2B and B2C markets. From private homes to hospitality destinations, Rattan House is trusted by designers, architects, and property owners for its ability to deliver pieces that balance beauty, durability and a refined sense of outdoor living.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.