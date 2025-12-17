Chester Water Authority, Pennsylvania, Selects Electro Scan Inc. to Conduct a Home Inspection Lead Detection Project

Chester Water Authority, PA headquarters building. Chester Water Authority service area. Typical curb site meter setting where Electro Scan SWORDFISH enters a water line to determine one or more pipe materials. Field data is uploaded to Electro Scan's Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud to analyze data realtime. In December 2024, the USEAP recognized 'electrical resistance testing' as the only commercially available technology able to identified buried lead pipe, without digging or excavation.

Electro Scan Continues to Offer the Only Commercially-Available Solution That Accurately Detects Buried Lead Pipes, Without Digging or Excavating

By partnering with leading water utilities, like CWA, we’re expanding our verified methodologies to validate lead pipes independent of utility size, geography, installation date & meter accessibility.” — Chuck Hansen, Chairman & Founder, Electro Scan Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electro Scan Inc. , a global leader in AI and machine-intelligent water infrastructure diagnostics, today announced its selection by Chester Water Authority (CWA) to perform a Home Inspection Lead Detection Project focused on identifying and verifying lead water service lines connected to the Authority’s water distribution system.CWA delivers drinking water to over 42,000 customers, serving a population of approximately 200,000 residents delivered through 656 miles of water mains. The Authority’s decision to deploy Electro Scan’s SWORDFISH lead (Pb) detection technology demonstrates its proactive approach to protecting public health and ensuring compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) and Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR).Leadership and Project OversightThe selection and coordination of the project was led by Chester Water Authority's Jeff DeRusso, P.E., Director of Engineering and Matt Convery, CAD/GIS Analyst.Together, they championed the use of innovative detection technologies to provide customers with the highest level of transparency regarding the unambiguous and unbiased determination of water service line material(s).A key difference to hydro-excavation, also known as potholing, is the ability of Electro Scan to determine one or more pipe materials in a single pipe for much longer lengths of pipe.“Our commitment to helping Chester Water Authority deliver safe, high-quality drinking water extends beyond regulatory compliance,” said Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.“By partnering with leading water utilities, like CWA, we’re expanding our verified methodologies to validate lead pipes independent of utility size, geography, installation date & meter accessibility—something we believe is essential for public confidence and long-term public health,” continued Hansen.Project Purpose and ImpactThe initiative will use Electro Scan’s proprietary electrical resistance technology to locate, characterize, and confirm the material composition of buried water service lines—including those previously classified as “unknown.”This technology provides precise, objective, and repeatable results—eliminating the uncertainties of visual inspection, predictive modeling, or historical record-based assumptions.“We’re honored to work with Chester Water Authority, one of Pennsylvania’s most respected and forward-thinking utilities,” said Mike App, Executive Vice President, Electro Scan Inc.“Their leadership in adopting SWORDFISH aligns perfectly with the EPA’s call for innovative, verifiable solutions to help water systems meet new LCRI requirements,” continued App.Chester Water Authority (CWA) was established in 1939 as a public, non-profit organization dedicated to providing reliable and affordable potable water. Today, CWA serves communities across Western Delaware County, Southern Chester County, and the City of Chester, Pennsylvania. The Authority operates an award-winning system that draws, treats, and delivers high-quality drinking water in compliance with all state and federal standards.Last month, Electro Scan Inc. announced a strategic alliance with Core & Main (NYSE: CNM) , to market & sell its award-winning SWORDFISH Buried Lead Pipe Detection Solution.About Electro Scan Inc.Electro Scan Inc. develops and manufactures advanced inspection and diagnostic technologies for the water and wastewater industry. Its SWORDFISH™ platform uses machine-intelligent, electrical resistance methods to accurately identify and verify service line materials, enabling utilities to build defensible lead inventories and replacement plans in compliance with federal mandates. Electro Scan’s technologies are used by utilities worldwide to enhance water system integrity and public health protection.

