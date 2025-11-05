UWE BOLL’S MIGRANT CRISIS THRILLER 'RUN' PREMIERES WORLDWIDE NOVEMBER 14 ON APPLE TV, AMAZON, AND YOUTUBE

Actor Sammy Sheik in a key scene from Uwe Boll’s film RUN, set on the Italian coast. The thriller premieres November 14 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube Movies.

Set on the Italian coast, RUN explores the human cost of the migrant crisis in a tense and timely story of empathy, chaos, and consequence.

RUN is about empathy and consequence. It looks at the refugee crisis not as a political issue but as a human tragedy unfolding in real time.” — Uwe Boll

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed German filmmaker Uwe Boll returns with RUN , a gripping new thriller that confronts the escalating migrant crisis in Europe through a raw and unflinching lens. The film will premiere on November 14, 2025, on Apple TV Amazon Prime Video , and YouTube.RUN tells the story of a boat carrying migrants from across Africa to Italy. When the vessel’s engine fails, tensions explode onboard. After making landfall, chaos follows as the migrants scatter to evade authorities, setting off a chain of events that draw in locals and tourists alike. Over the course of one day, their lives intersect in ways that lead to a violent and tragic confrontation.The film features an extraordinary ensemble cast led by Amanda Plummer (Pulp Fiction, Star Trek: Picard), James Russo (Tulsa King, Donnie Brasco, Django Unchained), Ulrich Thomsen (DC Studios “Lantern”, The Celebration, The World Is Not Enough), and Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips). They are joined by Kristen Renton (Sons of Anarchy), Daniel Sauli (The Deuce), Marcus Henderson (Get Out), Costas Mandylor (Saw), Sammy Sheik, Mohammed Qissi, and newcomer Hannah Balogun.Produced by Event Films in association with Bolu Film, Borvel Film, and ElemenTree, the film reunites Boll with longtime collaborators including executive producer Michael Roesch (In the Name of the King, BloodRayne), producer Boris Veličan, cinematographer Mathias Neumann, and editor Ethan Maniquis (Machete, First Shift). The score is composed by Maarten Buning and Stan Koch, with post-production completed at Tunnel Post in Santa Monica.Boll, whose previous works include Darfur, Rampage, and Assault on Wall Street, has long been known for tackling politically charged and socially relevant material. With RUN, he delivers one of his most urgent and topical films to date.Dr. Uwe Boll is an award-winning German filmmaker known for his fearless storytelling and politically charged narratives. His diverse filmography spans over 40 features, including Darfur (NY Film Festival Award), Rampage, Postal, and In the Name of the King starring Jason Statham. Boll holds a doctorate in literature and continues to produce socially relevant films through his companies Bolu Film GmbH and Event Film Distribution Inc..Distribution is handled by Event Film Distribution Inc. (Canada), Kinostar (Germany), and Quiver Distribution (UK, Canada, and USA).

Run Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.