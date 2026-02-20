Golden Krust VP Steven Clarke Joins TEMPO’s Hot Ones Caribbean for a Legacy-Building Conversation

Celebrating Family Legacy, Caribbean Entrepreneurship, and Two Cultural Milestones

As a family-founded business, Golden Krust has always been about more than food—it’s about culture, community, and legacy.” — Steven Clarke

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEMPO Networks, the Caribbean’s leading media, lifestyle, and entertainment brand, announces the upcoming episode of Hot Ones Caribbean : All Ah We Edition, marking a powerful cultural double milestone. The episode celebrates Golden Krust ’s 35th Anniversary alongside TEMPO Networks’ 20th Anniversary, honoring two Caribbean-rooted institutions that have helped shape culture, commerce, and identity across the Caribbean and the global diaspora.Steven Clarke, Vice President of Marketing for Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant Group and a member of the franchise’s founding family, is the featured guest on the episode. Clarke joins host Marie Driven for a fiery and insightful conversation exploring Golden Krust’s evolution from a small Bronx bakery into a globally recognized Caribbean food brand. The episode dives into entrepreneurship, family legacy, and ownership, all while braving the show’s signature lineup of bold and blazing hot sauces. Caribbean entrepreneurship deserves this kind of visibility," said Clarke. "I'm proud to represent Golden Krust on Hot Ones Caribbean and share what our community has built with passion, perseverance, and pride."As part of the episode rollout, TEMPO Networks is also spotlighting the hot sauce brands and food entrepreneurs that help make Hot Ones Caribbean a standout series. Participating brands are being invited to share short video stories highlighting their entrepreneurial journeys and the inspiration behind their sauces. This original content will be integrated into TEMPO’s digital and social media campaign supporting the Golden Krust episode.“Golden Krust is a powerful example of what Caribbean entrepreneurship looks like when vision, culture, and execution come together,” said Frederick A. Morton Jr., Founder and CEO of TEMPO Networks. “As TEMPO marks 20 years of telling Caribbean stories, this episode of Hot Ones Caribbean celebrates legacy, innovation, and the unapologetic determination that has allowed Caribbean-owned brands to thrive, lead, and endure across generations.”The Hot Ones Caribbean: All Ah We Edition episode featuring Steven Clarke will premiere Friday, February 27th, together with watch parties, brand activations, and media collaborations leading up to the airing.About Steven ClarkeSteven Clarke serves as Vice President of Marketing at Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant Group and is a member of the company’s founding family. He continues the legacy established by founder Lowell Hawthorne, leading initiatives that fuse culture, community, and cause while expanding Golden Krust’s footprint and deepening its philanthropic and cultural impact.About Golden KrustGolden Krust is the premier Jamaican fast-casual restaurant group that aims to bring a taste of the Caribbean to the world. Since its inception in 1989, the family-run operation has grown from a single location in The Bronx, New York (which is still operational) to more than 100 locations throughout North America, and grocery products in 22,000 stores. Notably, Golden Krust is beloved for their signature Jamaican patties, of which they produce more than 50 million patties per year, in addition to popular steam table options on their menu like Jerk Chicken and Oxtail, as well as a full assortment of Jamaican baked goods, including their signature Spiced Bun.About TEMPO NetworksFounded in 2005 by Frederick A. Morton Jr., TEMPO Networks is the Caribbean’s leading media and entertainment platform, reaching millions through cable, digital, and social media with content that elevates, educates, and inspires.Broadcasting Contact: press@temponetworks.comPR Contact: Marie Driven Theodore, Playbook MG, marie@playbookmg.com###

