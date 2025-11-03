New Photo Book Reveals the Hidden Beauty of Boston’s Historic Cemeteries
Photographer and designer Chris J. Parker announces the release of his new fine-art photo book, Silent Cities – Boston’s Cemeteries in Art and Image, a haunting visual journey through Boston’s historic burial grounds.
Created over the course of a year living and working in Boston, Silent Cities captures the quiet artistry of the city’s cemeteries — where architecture, sculpture, and memory converge. From Granary Burying Ground and King’s Chapel to Mount Auburn and beyond, Parker’s images find poetry in weathered stone, light, and stillness.
“I wanted to see Boston differently — beyond its monuments and skyline,” says Parker. “The cemeteries told their own story: one of craftsmanship, loss, and quiet resilience.”
With more than 60 pages of original photography, Silent Cities presents Boston’s burial grounds as cultural landmarks — inviting viewers to reflect on how art and remembrance shape the urban landscape.
Printed in full color and published by BookBaby, the hardcover volume (9×7 inches) is available for purchase online and at select independent bookstores.
⸻
About the Author
Chris J. Parker is a photographer, designer, and author whose work explores the intersection of technology, art, and human experience. Based in Woodinville, Washington, Parker’s photography is informed by years spent working in major U.S. cities—including Boston, Seattle, and Chicago—documenting overlooked spaces that tell powerful visual stories.
⸻
Book Information
Silent Cities – Boston’s Cemeteries in Art and Image
By Chris J. Parker
ISBN: 979-8-90119-849-0
Retail: $39.99
Publisher: BookBaby
Available at: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/silent-cities-bostons-cemeteries-in-art-and-image
⸻
Media Contact:
Chris J. Parker
chris@chrisjparker.com
https://store.bookbaby.com/book/silent-cities-bostons-cemeteries-in-art-and-image
Woodinville, WA
⸻.
+1 425-241-4114
