Lil Squo Returns With 'SNATCH IT,' a Bold Club Anthem of Confidence and Motion

Cover art for Lil Squo’s single SNATCH IT featuring a cartoon-style image of a woman in a red dress dancing with a man wearing a backward cap, jacket, and denim jeans in a blue club scene background.

Official cover art for Lil Squo’s new single “SNATCH IT”

The Arkansas hip-hop artist blends Southern grit and hypnotic bounce in “SNATCH IT,” a confident club anthem built for movement and energy.

SNATCH IT was inspired by the energy of the club. It’s a twerk anthem made to turn the room up and give the ladies that confident, take-control moment.”
— Lil Squo
PINE BLUFF, AR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-hop artist Lil Squo returns with unapologetic energy on his new single “SNATCH IT,” a smooth yet hard-hitting twerk anthem built for the club floor. Produced by Archie Hubbard, the record blends Southern grit and hypnotic bounce, marking a bold new chapter of confidence and motion for the Arkansas native.

“‘SNATCH IT’ was inspired by the energy of the club,” says Lil Squo. “It’s a twerk anthem made to turn the room up and give the ladies that confident, take-control moment.”

“SNATCH IT” embodies female power, motion, and self-assurance; it’s about owning your space and moving with unapologetic confidence. Lil Squo brings maturity and presence, delivering a sound that’s both playful and commanding. Clever wordplay and motion-driven metaphors give the track its edge, while his tone balances respect, timing, and realness.

With gritty, confident, grown-man delivery, Lil Squo shows the evolution of an artist who has built everything from the ground up—representing underdogs, go-getters, and those who turn pressure into progress.

“SNATCH IT” is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

About Lil Squo
Lil Squo is an independent hip-hop artist from Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Blending raw delivery, Southern bounce, and lyrical confidence, his music embodies the hustle and resilience of the underdog, drawing influence from artists like Young Dolph, Z-Ro, and Gucci Mane. Known for his authentic street storytelling, Squo has built momentum in the Southern music scene, using his platform to represent go-getters and those who turn pressure into progress.

Follow Lil Squo:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/LilSquo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lilsquoofficial/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lilsquo2851
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lilsquo

For interviews, DJ servicing, live performances, or media inquiries reach out to:
Dwayne Johnson / PNPR | lilsquo@me.com | (501) 318-4680

Dwayne Johnson
PNP Records
