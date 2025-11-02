Williston Barracks / Sale or furnishing to minors; enabling consumption by minors
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1008537
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/31/2025 at 22:09 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear Streat, Charlotte
VIOLATION: Sale or furnishing to minors; enabling consumption by minors
ACCUSED: Jack Fairweather
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Oct. 31, 2025, at approximately 22:09 hours, troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a party involving juveniles consuming alcohol on Spear Street in the town of Charlotte. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the homeowner, Jack Fairweather, who granted consent for entry into the residence.
Upon entering the residence, troopers observed a group of juveniles and clear indicators of alcohol consumption. Court Diversion appointments were issued to the involved juveniles. Additionally, Fairweather was issued a criminal citation to answer the above-mentioned offense at the Chittenden County Criminal Division on the date and time listed below.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2025 at 08:30 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Criminal Division Superior Court
MUG SHOT: N/A
BAIL: N/A
LODGED: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Omar Bulle
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.