Williston Barracks / Sale or furnishing to minors; enabling consumption by minors

CASE#: 25A1008537

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/31/2025 at 22:09 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear Streat, Charlotte

VIOLATION: Sale or furnishing to minors; enabling consumption by minors

ACCUSED: Jack Fairweather

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Oct. 31, 2025, at approximately 22:09 hours, troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to a report of a party involving juveniles consuming alcohol on Spear Street in the town of Charlotte. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the homeowner, Jack Fairweather, who granted consent for entry into the residence.

Upon entering the residence, troopers observed a group of juveniles and clear indicators of alcohol consumption. Court Diversion appointments were issued to the involved juveniles. Additionally, Fairweather was issued a criminal citation to answer the above-mentioned offense at the Chittenden County Criminal Division on the date and time listed below.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2025 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: N/A

BAIL: N/A

LODGED: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

